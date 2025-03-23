Before the 2025 F1 Academy season started, Lia Block made history as the first female driver to sign a partnership with Rockstar Energy.

Park City, Utah, native Lia Block’s life looks different than the lives of most 18-year-olds.

This weekend, she began her second season in F1 Academy in Shanghai, racing for Williams Racing and ART Grand Prix.

Despite her age, Block is no stranger to making history.

At just 16, Block won the American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel-Drive Class Championship, becoming the ARA’s youngest champion.

She followed up that honor the next year when she became the youngest driver and first woman driver in the Nitrocross Group E class.

The Deseret News recently caught up with Block over email to discuss her racing career and her new Rockstar partnership.

Deseret News: What does this Rockstar partnership mean to you as you continue to make a name for yourself in F1 Academy and beyond?

Lia Block: I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Rockstar at this point in my career. Rockstar keeps (me) focused, which is so important when making split-second decisions on the track. It means a lot to have a brand like Rockstar backing me, especially since they’re so supportive of women athletes. I can’t wait for all the fun things we will do in the future and continue to leave my mark in the motorsports world.

DN: What has been the highlight and/or the proudest achievement of your racing career so far?

LB: I think one of the first moments that comes to mind is winning the ARA O2WD Championship. I was the youngest to do it, and the only woman—it was such a big moment for me.

DN: What goals do you hope to accomplish in your career?

LB: Racing in a world championship. That can be F1, WRC, or World RX — that’s something I want to work toward and am determined to make happen in my career. It will be a lot of work and effort. At the same time, I try to remind myself to have fun and soak in every experience along the way.

DN: What advice would you give to the young girls watching you and your fellow F1 Academy drivers who want to get into motorsport?

LB: Time on the track. Even if you’re just a spectator or volunteering, soak up as much as you can in any way you can. And don’t ever let a man tell you what you can or can’t do, the world of motorsports is for everyone.