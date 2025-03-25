United States forward Ally Sentnor (9) gets her scoring goal kick past Colombia defender Angela Baron (14) during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Houston.

U.S. women’s national team coach Emma Hayes has called up former BYU Cougar Ashley Hatch and Utah Royals midfielder Ally Sentnor and goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn in the team’s latest roster.

The April camp will include two matches against Brazil, which the U.S. last played and beat in the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What Emma Hayes said about Ashley Hatch

If Hatch sees the field in either the April 5 or April 8 match, it would be her first game she’s played for the national team since December 2023.

Hatch was recently invited up to the team’s January camp this year, but the camp did not include an international match.

Hatch has the opportunity to fill a hole in the No. 9 position with a pregnant Sophia Wilson out and Lynn Biyendolo, Wilson’s replacement at last month’s SheBelieves Cup, out with an injury.

On Tuesday in a press conference following the roster’s release, Hayes spoke about Hatch and the other players who can fill that role.

“You got Cat Macario, who holds the ball up extremely well, like Ashley Hatch. They can hold it. They can link. They can allow others to join the play. They get into the box really well. They both got good finishing qualities, and, you know, bring something to the team that allows others to join in,” she said.

Hatch has started off her ninth NWSL season strong with a goal in her season opener. She finished last season with seven goals — five of which came after she returned to her starting role following a midseason benching.

“Ashley Hatch, who I think again has started the season strongly, has different type of abilities as a nine and her box presence I think is very good,” Hayes said.

Hayes also praised Hatch’s character and game.

“She’s a wonderful person, and I’ve had few interactions with her but always been so impressed by her character and her level of comfort where she’s at in her career, in her game. She knows the things that she’s good at, and like I said, I think she links extremely well. She holds the ball up well. She links for the team very well,” she said.

But Hayes said all forwards will be “judged by the number of goals you score, the number of chances you create, whether it be for yourself and others.”

In her 21 national team appearances, Hatch has five goals and an assist.

“So for Ashley, she is no different in that regard. I think if she’s going to compete for the national team on a regular basis, then finding the back of the net is as important,” she said.

Hayes added, “I like the way she plays. I think she fits our playing style. But again, every player has to make every moment count when they’re with us and when they’re not. They have to produce consistently when they’re at camp level.”

What Emma Hayes said about Ally Sentnor

It’s no surprise that Sentnor was called up again after her two goals and assist in the SheBelieves Cup.

The talent evaluation process the team is currently going through has allowed Hayes to get a closer look at and give more minutes to players like Sentnor.

Hayes is “excited to go back in and see how much Ally Sentnor really learned from playing against Japan,” she said.

When discussing the nine position, Hayes also mentioned Sentnor and her versatility to play both the 10 and nine positions, highlighting her skills in and around the box.

“She’s someone who can cut and hold the ball up,” Hayes said.

What Emma Hayes said about the battle for the No. 1 goalkeeper

Hayes is planning to make her decision on the U.S.‘s next No. 1 goalkeeper in June. McGlynn is in contention to be Alyssa Naeher’s successor.

“If you think about this, prior to when leaving Alyssa made the No. 1 her own, it takes a period of time to be able to solidify that, and I think it’s fair to say we’ve got a lot of really good quality goalkeepers who will emerge from that as the No. 1,” Hayes said.

McGlynn earned her first national team cap and start in October 2024. She earned her second start in the U.S. team’s second SheBelieves Cup match, a 2-1 victory over Australia.

McGlynn’s stiffest competition is Jane Campbell, who has 10 national team caps. Phallon Tullis-Joyce was also invited to this camp but has yet to appear in a game for the U.S.

“This is a performance, you know, related business, and each and every opportunity they get, they have to make the most of it because, of course, that will impact my decision making as we progress and ... there will be changes in goal again,” Hayes said.