Milwaukee Brewers' Oliver Dunn runs to first base after hitting a single during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Three former University of Utah baseball players will begin the season on MLB rosters as the sport’s Opening Day gets underway on Thursday.

Tanner Banks, who pitched for Utah from 2013-14, opens the season on the Philadelphia Phillies’ roster. Between the Chicago White Sox and Phillies last year, Banks threw 72.1 innings with an ERA of 3.98.

Banks was selected by the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2014 MLB draft, and worked his way up to the MLB over the years, making his big league debut on April 10, 2022. Since then, he has spent time in the MLB every season.

Infielder Oliver Dunn, who played for Utah from 2017-19, starts the season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the 11th round of the 2019 draft, Dunn made his MLB debut on March 30, 2024, getting his first major league hit in that game as well. Last season, Dunn played in 41 games for the Brewers with a .221 batting average, hitting a home run and driving in seven runs.

Outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who played at Utah from 2016-18, is on the Opening Day roster for the Minnesota Twins.

Keirsey Jr. was drafted by the Twins in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and made his MLB debut on Sept. 5, 2024. He got his first hit at the major league level a few days later against the Los Angeles Angels.

Keirsey Jr. played six games last season with a batting average of .154 with two hits, including a solo home run.