Zach Wilson hasn’t given up hope of being a starting quarterback in the NFL again someday.

Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins last week as Tua Tagovailoa’s presumptive backup after spending the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos as the third-string quarterback.

Wilson didn’t take a single regular-season snap in Denver, but that hasn’t stopped him from feeling positive about the rest of his NFL career.

What Zach Wilson said about starting

The former No. 2 overall pick told Miami reporters on Monday that he isn’t ready to embrace the label of a “journeyman quarterback,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

“Obviously there’s nothing wrong with being a journeyman. But I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever the opportunity comes,” Wilson said.

The 2024 season saw quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, once considered journeymen, succeed with new teams.

Wilson is hoping for a similar opportunity, he said.

“(I’m) just trying to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can, and then, you know, hopefully at some point you can get that opportunity to show what you can do,” he said.

Wilson could show that he’s ready for another chance to be a starting quarterback in Miami.

While Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ starter, he has a history of missing games due to injury.

Last season, Tagovailoa suffered his third NFL concussion and missed four games early in the season. He then missed the final two games of the season due to a hip injury, according to CBS Sports.

Wilson feels like he has the necessary experience if called upon to replace an injured Tagovailoa.

“Luckily I’ve played in a lot of games in the NFL so far,” he said. “And so it’s just the ability to step in and make the offense feel like nothing’s changed. From a leadership standpoint, just command of the huddle, getting guys the information they need on each and every play.”

Could Zach Wilson replicate Sam Darnold’s success?

Prior to his time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, Darnold spent a season in San Francisco backing up quarterback Brock Purdy.

As with Wilson’s stint in Denver, Darnold’s time on the field was quite limited. He only played in one game while the San Francisco 49ers rested Purdy ahead of the playoffs.

But Darnold said his time with the 49ers was beneficial.

“I just learned so much in San Francisco, not only from the coaches, but from the players,” Darnold told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in August 2024.

Wilson has said similar things about his experience in Denver. He spoke highly of the Broncos’ coaching staff last week after signing with the Dolphins, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“They were phenomenal. It was almost a different look at playing the position. I felt like I was able to get on my feet and learn a ton of new things and felt like I was playing good ball. I’m excited to kind of find what’s next in the journey,” he said.

In Minnesota, Darnold was able to change his reputation when he stepped in for rookie J.J. McCarthy, who tore his meniscus in the preseason.

Darnold went on to lead the Vikings to the playoffs and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

His success last season led him to signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Only time will tell if Wilson gets a similar opportunity to prove himself.