The Miller family is “nearing a deal” to purchase controlling stakes of Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals from David Blitzer, Sportico reported Friday.

According to Sportico, “nothing has been signed, and it’s possible a sale will not happen.”

The Deseret News has reached out to Larry H. Miller Co. for a comment.

Ownership history of the teams

In 2022, Blitzer purchased Real Salt Lake from Dell Loy Hansen for almost $400 million.

Hansen bought the club from Dave Checketts in 2013. Checketts was the team’s original owner since it joined the MLS in 2004.

Blitzer’s purchase of Real Salt Lake also included Real Monarchs, America First Field — formerly Rio Tinto Stadium — and the Zions Bank Training Center and Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, per Sportico.

Last season marked the Royals’ first back in the NWSL after Blitzer brought back the Utah Royals in 2023, paying a $2 million expansion fee.

NWSL expansion fees have since gone up to $110 million, which was reportedly paid for the league’s newest team in Denver, which won’t make its debut until 2026, according to CNBC.

Per Sportico’s valuations, Real Salt Lake is now worth $525 million and the Utah Royals are worth $70 million.

Smith Entertainment Group’s Ryan Smith and Arctos Partners are minority owners of the teams. Smith purchased the Utah Jazz from the Miller Family in 2020 for a reported $1.66 billion.