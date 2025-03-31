Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) and the other players high-five fans as they exit the field prior to BYU and UAB playing in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

The Nacua brothers are at it again.

Former BYU stars Samson and Kai Nacua — the brothers of NFL superstar Puka Nacua — are UFL teammates once again, and they became one of the league’s top storylines in the season opener Sunday.

The pair of Michigan Panthers each scored touchdowns in a 26-12 win over Memphis, marking the first time two Nacuas have found the end zone in the same professional contest.

Samson Nacua caught two passes for 35 yards, including a 25-yard score in the third quarter.

Kai Nacua, a ballhawking safety, logged six total tackles before picking off an errant throw in the game’s final seconds and returning 80 yards for a return touchdown.

Upon reaching the end zone, the first player to greet Kai Nacua was Samson.

The brothers celebrated the moment together.

The UFL is in its second season of competition after being formed from a merger of the existing USFL and XFL.

Samson and Kai Nacua both competed in the league last year, with Kai recording 47 total tackles and three interceptions while Samson caught 11 passes for 124 yards.

Kai spent four seasons at BYU, grabbing 14 interceptions with two touchdowns across 38 contests. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and has spent time with six organizations — most recently the New York Jets in 2022 — before joining Michigan.

Samson played four seasons at Utah before heading to BYU in 2021 to team up with Puka. In 54 total collegiate contests, he caught 103 passes for 1,344 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Puka Nacua is heading into his third campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, while the youngest Nacua brother, Tei, currently plays receiver at BYU.