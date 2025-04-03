After entering the transfer portal, one of BYU women’s basketball’s brightest young stars will remain with the program to play for Lee Cummard.

Sharpshooter Kailey Woolston has withdrawn her name from the portal and intends to return to the Cougars, according to a report Thursday from Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

Goodman had reported Woolston’s entry into the portal on March 12 shortly following the departure of former BYU head coach Amber Whiting.

As a freshman in the 2023-24 season, Woolston led all Division I players in 3-point percentage after making 46.6% of her shots from behind the arc.

She averaged 13.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Prior to arriving at BYU, Woolston was named Utah’s 2023 Ms. Basketball by the Deseret News, having led Utah’s Lone Peak High to consecutive 6A state championships.

Woolston is currently serving a full-time church mission in Baltimore, having put her basketball career on hold beginning in May 2024. She has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Woolston’s eventual return to BYU at the conclusion of her 18-month missionary service is a major win for Cummard, who was introduced as the Cougars’ new coach on Monday.

In addition to Woolston, Cummard shared Monday that Big 12 Freshman of the Year Delaney Gibb is planning to stay at BYU — giving the program a legitimate all-conference caliber talent to continue building around — and no other players still with the team currently intend to transfer.

“Everybody on the team currently wants to be here, and we’re excited about that,” Cummard said at his introductory press conference Monday.