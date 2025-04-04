Alta’s Jack McAllister and Brighton’s Parker Clegg fight for the ball during a boys varsity soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Alta won 5-2. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys soccer Friday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are American Fork (6A), East (5A), Timpanogos (4A), Ogden (3A) and Maeser Prep (2A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are American Fork (6A), Wasatch (5A), Green Canyon (4A), Ogden (3A) and American Heritage (2A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1American Fork0.7711.0000.5790.6056-0-0
2Lone Peak0.7610.8750.6840.5927-1-0
3Pleasant Grove0.7390.8890.6240.5798-1-0
4Weber0.7370.8890.6220.5718-1-0
5Davis0.6900.7140.6970.5465-2-0
6Salt Lake Academy0.6890.8330.5720.5695-1-0
7Fremont0.6720.8750.4780.6327-1-0
8Riverton0.6410.8000.5030.5468-2-0
9Skyridge0.6310.6670.6100.5666-3-0
10Herriman0.6170.6670.5850.5436-3-0
11Syracuse0.5870.5560.6180.5875-4-0
12Layton0.5530.5710.5440.5104-3-0
13Bingham0.5500.5710.5260.5614-3-0
14Westlake0.5200.4440.5970.5144-5-0
15Lehi0.4760.2220.7240.5062-7-0
16Corner Canyon0.4720.4440.4780.5724-5-0
17Farmington0.4460.2500.6250.5241-3-0
18Copper Hills0.4450.3330.5310.5593-6-0
19Mountain Ridge0.3940.1000.6550.5401-9-0

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1East0.7331.0000.4880.6338-0-0
2Alta0.7041.0000.4260.6188-0-0
3Wasatch0.6610.8570.4810.5946-1-0
4Bountiful0.6350.8750.4260.4967-1-0
5Granger0.5820.7270.4520.5168-3-0
6Skyline0.5610.5000.6360.4974-4-0
7Salem Hills0.5550.6670.4410.5636-3-0
8Kearns0.5330.7270.3450.5108-3-0
9Brighton0.5330.5000.5660.5324-4-0
10Maple Mountain0.5220.4440.6060.4924-5-0
11West0.5030.3330.6650.5422-4-0
12Viewmont0.4860.5000.4720.4854-4-0
13Olympus0.4850.2500.7080.5392-6-0
14Spanish Fork0.4710.4290.5050.5113-4-0
15Northridge0.4680.5000.4400.4473-3-0
16Roy0.4520.5000.3950.4874-4-0
17Highland0.4310.4290.4130.5243-4-0
18Cyprus0.4300.5710.2620.5494-3-0
19Hunter0.4250.2220.6220.4482-7-0
20Timpview0.4190.1670.6560.4881-5-0
21Taylorsville0.4190.2730.5540.4683-8-0
22Clearfield0.4070.3330.4760.4302-4-0
23West Jordan0.4060.3000.4970.4713-7-0
24Woods Cross0.3870.4000.3540.4762-3-0
25Springville0.3670.1250.5810.4901-7-0
26Cedar Valley0.3490.2000.4520.5571-4-0
27Bonneville0.3070.1250.4590.4431-7-0
28Box Elder0.2770.1250.3880.4621-7-0

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Timpanogos0.7181.0000.4620.6026-0-0
2Murray0.7111.0000.4650.5198-0-0
3Layton Christian0.6640.8570.5000.5336-1-0
4Orem0.6360.8570.4280.5766-1-0
5Dixie0.6310.7140.5600.5725-2-0
6Mountain View0.6240.7500.5170.5416-2-0
7Green Canyon0.6110.8330.4040.5435-1-0
8Crimson Cliffs0.6040.7500.4690.5576-2-0
9Uintah0.5840.4290.7680.4553-4-0
10Sky View0.5650.5560.5890.5025-4-0
11Ridgeline0.5630.8330.2860.5905-1-0
12Provo0.5540.5710.5350.5634-3-0
13Stansbury0.5520.5710.5430.5024-3-0
14Snow Canyon0.5510.4290.6890.4773-4-0
15Pine View0.5270.6670.3910.5154-2-0
16Payson0.4970.5000.4970.4893-3-0
17Tooele0.4910.5560.4250.4995-4-0
18Park City0.4900.5000.4820.4874-4-0
19Desert Hills0.4690.4000.5230.5394-6-0
20Hillcrest0.4520.3750.5190.4953-5-0
21Logan0.4470.2000.6920.4592-8-0
22Mountain Crest0.4330.4290.4230.4913-4-0
23West Field0.3710.2500.4610.5102-6-0
24Jordan0.3540.1430.5410.4621-6-0
25Bear River0.3280.1250.5010.4681-7-0
26Cottonwood0.3260.1000.5220.4551-9-0
27Cedar0.3180.1430.4520.5061-6-0
28Hurricane0.3040.1250.4440.4821-7-0

Class 3A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Ogden0.8021.1000.5600.55310-0-0
2Carbon0.6560.8890.4530.5238-1-0
3Manti0.6430.7270.5900.4988-3-0
4Canyon View0.5660.6000.5490.4946-4-0
5Ben Lomond0.5470.4640.6370.5143-4-0
6Richfield0.5430.6000.4980.4866-4-0
7Juab0.5090.5450.4740.5056-5-0
8Morgan0.5020.4250.5760.5114-6-0
9Judge Memorial0.4880.5000.4680.5233-3-0
10Union0.4320.4550.4060.4525-6-0
11Juan Diego0.4060.3860.4130.4594-7-0
12Grantsville0.3970.3750.4030.4753-5-0
13Delta0.3850.3330.4150.4854-8-0
14South Summit0.3700.3000.4160.4743-7-0
15North Sanpete0.3610.2220.4700.4972-7-0
16Providence Hall0.3490.1430.5370.4321-6-0
17Emery0.3090.0000.5800.4800-10-0
18Summit Academy0.2700.1250.3810.4231-7-0

Class 2A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Maeser Prep0.6590.8180.5370.4969-2-0
2Grand County0.6320.8000.5050.4488-2-0
3American Heritage0.6220.8750.3960.4987-1-0
4Rowland Hall0.5650.5710.5800.4724-3-0
5St. Joseph0.5440.6670.4280.5164-2-0
6Gunnison Valley0.5340.6250.4630.4495-3-0
7Merit Prep0.5240.6250.4420.4385-3-0
8ALA0.5150.6250.4200.4535-3-0
9South Sevier0.5070.6360.3910.4487-4-0
10Draper APA0.4660.3750.5640.4333-5-0
11Waterford0.4640.5000.4320.4493-3-0
12Beaver0.4550.5000.4110.4504-4-0
13UM Hill Field0.4190.6250.2170.4045-3-0
14ICS0.3970.3330.4450.4632-4-0
15Freedom Prep0.3160.1250.4870.4081-7-0
16San Juan0.2930.0000.5600.4130-6-0
17American Prep WV0.2900.1670.3880.4081-5-0
18Parowan0.2820.2220.3090.4302-7-0
19Wasatch Academy0.2770.2500.2860.3631-3-0
20Millard0.2770.1110.4150.4001-8-0
21Wendover0.2180.0000.4050.3640-6-0
22Telos0.1810.0000.3330.3070-3-0
