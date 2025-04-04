Alta’s Jack McAllister and Brighton’s Parker Clegg fight for the ball during a boys varsity soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Alta won 5-2.

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys soccer Friday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are American Fork (6A), East (5A), Timpanogos (4A), Ogden (3A) and Maeser Prep (2A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are American Fork (6A), Wasatch (5A), Green Canyon (4A), Ogden (3A) and American Heritage (2A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 American Fork 0.771 1.000 0.579 0.605 6-0-0 2 Lone Peak 0.761 0.875 0.684 0.592 7-1-0 3 Pleasant Grove 0.739 0.889 0.624 0.579 8-1-0 4 Weber 0.737 0.889 0.622 0.571 8-1-0 5 Davis 0.690 0.714 0.697 0.546 5-2-0 6 Salt Lake Academy 0.689 0.833 0.572 0.569 5-1-0 7 Fremont 0.672 0.875 0.478 0.632 7-1-0 8 Riverton 0.641 0.800 0.503 0.546 8-2-0 9 Skyridge 0.631 0.667 0.610 0.566 6-3-0 10 Herriman 0.617 0.667 0.585 0.543 6-3-0 11 Syracuse 0.587 0.556 0.618 0.587 5-4-0 12 Layton 0.553 0.571 0.544 0.510 4-3-0 13 Bingham 0.550 0.571 0.526 0.561 4-3-0 14 Westlake 0.520 0.444 0.597 0.514 4-5-0 15 Lehi 0.476 0.222 0.724 0.506 2-7-0 16 Corner Canyon 0.472 0.444 0.478 0.572 4-5-0 17 Farmington 0.446 0.250 0.625 0.524 1-3-0 18 Copper Hills 0.445 0.333 0.531 0.559 3-6-0 19 Mountain Ridge 0.394 0.100 0.655 0.540 1-9-0

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 East 0.733 1.000 0.488 0.633 8-0-0 2 Alta 0.704 1.000 0.426 0.618 8-0-0 3 Wasatch 0.661 0.857 0.481 0.594 6-1-0 4 Bountiful 0.635 0.875 0.426 0.496 7-1-0 5 Granger 0.582 0.727 0.452 0.516 8-3-0 6 Skyline 0.561 0.500 0.636 0.497 4-4-0 7 Salem Hills 0.555 0.667 0.441 0.563 6-3-0 8 Kearns 0.533 0.727 0.345 0.510 8-3-0 9 Brighton 0.533 0.500 0.566 0.532 4-4-0 10 Maple Mountain 0.522 0.444 0.606 0.492 4-5-0 11 West 0.503 0.333 0.665 0.542 2-4-0 12 Viewmont 0.486 0.500 0.472 0.485 4-4-0 13 Olympus 0.485 0.250 0.708 0.539 2-6-0 14 Spanish Fork 0.471 0.429 0.505 0.511 3-4-0 15 Northridge 0.468 0.500 0.440 0.447 3-3-0 16 Roy 0.452 0.500 0.395 0.487 4-4-0 17 Highland 0.431 0.429 0.413 0.524 3-4-0 18 Cyprus 0.430 0.571 0.262 0.549 4-3-0 19 Hunter 0.425 0.222 0.622 0.448 2-7-0 20 Timpview 0.419 0.167 0.656 0.488 1-5-0 21 Taylorsville 0.419 0.273 0.554 0.468 3-8-0 22 Clearfield 0.407 0.333 0.476 0.430 2-4-0 23 West Jordan 0.406 0.300 0.497 0.471 3-7-0 24 Woods Cross 0.387 0.400 0.354 0.476 2-3-0 25 Springville 0.367 0.125 0.581 0.490 1-7-0 26 Cedar Valley 0.349 0.200 0.452 0.557 1-4-0 27 Bonneville 0.307 0.125 0.459 0.443 1-7-0 28 Box Elder 0.277 0.125 0.388 0.462 1-7-0

Class 4A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 Timpanogos 0.718 1.000 0.462 0.602 6-0-0 2 Murray 0.711 1.000 0.465 0.519 8-0-0 3 Layton Christian 0.664 0.857 0.500 0.533 6-1-0 4 Orem 0.636 0.857 0.428 0.576 6-1-0 5 Dixie 0.631 0.714 0.560 0.572 5-2-0 6 Mountain View 0.624 0.750 0.517 0.541 6-2-0 7 Green Canyon 0.611 0.833 0.404 0.543 5-1-0 8 Crimson Cliffs 0.604 0.750 0.469 0.557 6-2-0 9 Uintah 0.584 0.429 0.768 0.455 3-4-0 10 Sky View 0.565 0.556 0.589 0.502 5-4-0 11 Ridgeline 0.563 0.833 0.286 0.590 5-1-0 12 Provo 0.554 0.571 0.535 0.563 4-3-0 13 Stansbury 0.552 0.571 0.543 0.502 4-3-0 14 Snow Canyon 0.551 0.429 0.689 0.477 3-4-0 15 Pine View 0.527 0.667 0.391 0.515 4-2-0 16 Payson 0.497 0.500 0.497 0.489 3-3-0 17 Tooele 0.491 0.556 0.425 0.499 5-4-0 18 Park City 0.490 0.500 0.482 0.487 4-4-0 19 Desert Hills 0.469 0.400 0.523 0.539 4-6-0 20 Hillcrest 0.452 0.375 0.519 0.495 3-5-0 21 Logan 0.447 0.200 0.692 0.459 2-8-0 22 Mountain Crest 0.433 0.429 0.423 0.491 3-4-0 23 West Field 0.371 0.250 0.461 0.510 2-6-0 24 Jordan 0.354 0.143 0.541 0.462 1-6-0 25 Bear River 0.328 0.125 0.501 0.468 1-7-0 26 Cottonwood 0.326 0.100 0.522 0.455 1-9-0 27 Cedar 0.318 0.143 0.452 0.506 1-6-0 28 Hurricane 0.304 0.125 0.444 0.482 1-7-0

Class 3A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 Ogden 0.802 1.100 0.560 0.553 10-0-0 2 Carbon 0.656 0.889 0.453 0.523 8-1-0 3 Manti 0.643 0.727 0.590 0.498 8-3-0 4 Canyon View 0.566 0.600 0.549 0.494 6-4-0 5 Ben Lomond 0.547 0.464 0.637 0.514 3-4-0 6 Richfield 0.543 0.600 0.498 0.486 6-4-0 7 Juab 0.509 0.545 0.474 0.505 6-5-0 8 Morgan 0.502 0.425 0.576 0.511 4-6-0 9 Judge Memorial 0.488 0.500 0.468 0.523 3-3-0 10 Union 0.432 0.455 0.406 0.452 5-6-0 11 Juan Diego 0.406 0.386 0.413 0.459 4-7-0 12 Grantsville 0.397 0.375 0.403 0.475 3-5-0 13 Delta 0.385 0.333 0.415 0.485 4-8-0 14 South Summit 0.370 0.300 0.416 0.474 3-7-0 15 North Sanpete 0.361 0.222 0.470 0.497 2-7-0 16 Providence Hall 0.349 0.143 0.537 0.432 1-6-0 17 Emery 0.309 0.000 0.580 0.480 0-10-0 18 Summit Academy 0.270 0.125 0.381 0.423 1-7-0

Class 2A RPI Rankings