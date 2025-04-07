BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) takes a free throw against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

The speculation will soon be put to rest.

On Monday evening, BYU Cougars freshman point guard Egor Demin announced via social media that on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. MT, he will announce whether he will enter his name into June’s NBA draft or return to BYU for a second season.

It was later clarified that Demin will announce his decision on BYU Sports Nation.

Demin’s Tuesday announcement will end — one way or another — recent speculation that he could return to BYU. When the 6-foot-9 Russian signed with the Cougars last spring, it was essentially a foregone conclusion that he would play just one season in Provo before going to the NBA.

After all, it was widely thought that Demin would be a first round draft pick in 2025, likely somewhere between Nos. 11 and 20. Then at the beginning of the season, Demin’s stock skyrocketed as he got off to an incredible start for BYU, with some analysts starting to project him as a top five pick.

Demin came back down to earth as the Cougars’ competition level increased, however, and he wound up averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes per game on the season to go along with 2.9 turnovers and a 41% shooting clip — including just a 27.3% mark from behind the 3-point line.

As such, most mock drafts once again have him in the 11-20 range, though he likely helped himself with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament as BYU made the Sweet Sixteen.

Since the Cougars’ loss to Alabama in that round on March 27 and thus the conclusion of their season, Demin has made public comments and social media posts that have left many to speculate that he could return to BYU next season and team up with incoming freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa, the top high school player in the country in the Class of 2025.

In addition, Demin is in a relationship with fellow freshman star Delaney Gibb of the BYU women’s basketball team, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and will be returning to the Cougars for her sophomore season, which has left some to wonder whether or not that might be a reason for him to stay in Provo.