The National Parks perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a KC-135 tanker plane from Hill Air Force Base flies over the ballpark before the Salt Lake Bees’ inaugural home opener against the Reno Aces held at their new home at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

“Ballparks are like cathedrals in America,” the late philosopher Jimmy Buffett once said.

Buffett never spoke truer words. Our nation has been richly blessed by baseball, and the structures that hold its balls and strikes are practically sacred ground.

Ballparks can define an entire city — just look at Boston or Baltimore.

It’s no wonder why Ferris Bueller went to Wrigley Field when he played hooky from school. Going out to the ballgame is one of the most satisfying ways to spend a day.

Such was the case Tuesday, as I journeyed out to exotic Daybreak to attend the Salt Lake Bees’ inaugural home opener at the brand new Ballpark at America First Square.

Brand new is an understatement — one Bees employee I chatted with said they were still putting the finishing touches on the place all the way up to an hour before first pitch. Miller Sports + Entertainment clearly wanted to milk every last minute out of the 18-month construction process.

The result of said construction, however, is magnificent. Seriously, the Bees’ new ballpark is a gem.

Salt Lake Bees infielder Niko Kavadas (7) high-fives fellow infielder J.D. I’m something of a ballpark snob. I’ve visited 21 different MLB parks in my lifetime, carefully scouting, studying and evaluating each one I visit. I someday hope to cross every team’s home off my list.

I’m not kidding when I say that the Ballpark at America First Square trumps a number of MLB venues I’ve seen.

It’s gorgeous to look at. The brick, steel and glass design borrows from the golden age of ballparks, offering an homage to the past mixed with necessary modern touches. The panoramic mountain and valley views surrounding the complex are plenty attractive as well.

The 8,000-spectator capacity — a little more than half the size of old Smith’s Ballpark 17 miles away — is intimate, but not uncomfortable; cozy, but not crowded. No seat feels too far from the action. I should know, considering I bounced around the park all night attempting to sit in as many places as possible.

Who needs a seat on press row when you can just roam free and explore?

Take a lap or two around the stadium-wide concourse when you come to visit. The field will always be visible and you’ll get to experience all of the park’s unique and aesthetically pleasing details and quirks — along with smelling all of the places to eat. Classic ballpark aroma? Check.

I was especially fond of the outfield areas, with the bullpen box seats and other various patios and pavilions proving wonderful spots to observe an inning or two. The upper terrace was probably my favorite place to sit in the park, as it provided the most complete view of the majestic baseball scenes before me.

Bees fans are an impressive bunch. Salt Lake boasts a rich minor league history, much of which was on display as many fans walking the concourse sported merchandise for the old Gulls, Trappers, Buzz and Stingers along with plenty of new current Bees gear as well.

Side note: The Bees’ logos, colors and branding are elite. Please never change any of it, Miller family. We don’t need another neon jersey fiasco in this state.

Fans waved their rally towels, heckled the opposing Reno Aces and roared throughout the evening as the Bees christened their new ballpark with a 13-10 victory. Nine runs in the first two innings set the tone for a stellar opening day environment, capturing everyone’s attention early and never letting go. The vibes were immaculate, as the kids would say.

Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto, currently with the Bees as he rehabs an injury, punched the first dent on the new left field scoreboard by bouncing a moonshot of it in the third inning, while journeyman JD Davis opened the night’s scoring with an opposite field grand slam in the bottom of the first to ignite the crowd’s delight.

Third baseman Carter Kieboom etched his place at the top of my list of favorite Bees, solely thanks to him using “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind and Fire as his walk-up song. That tune is 100% on the Mount Rushmore of best at-bat music choices.

I understand that some fans may be upset about the Bees leaving Smith’s ballpark behind for this new home in Daybreak. Ending more than a century of baseball at that site is definitely disappointing, especially considering the history and lore at both Smith’s and Derks Field before it.

But please, don’t let the exit from Smith’s keep you from attending the new ballpark. The game day experience may differ now from what it once was, but what the Bees have built in Daybreak is too excellent to ignore. It stands among the crown jewels of all of minor league baseball.

After Tuesday’s festivities, all I could think about was how excited I was to someday bring my wife, father and future children to the new ballpark. That’s what baseball is all about — spending time with the people you love and making memories amid curveballs, double plays and dingers. The Ballpark at America First Square is a perfect place to do just that.

Utah likes to call itself the “State of Sport,” and the Ballpark at America First Square just further strengthens such status. Maybe someday this ballpark’s success will help bring an MLB franchise out to the Wasatch Front.