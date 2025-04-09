Fans hold up letters during an NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Columbus Blue Jackets held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season kicked off with a party on the plaza outside the Delta Center. It’s only fitting that it would end the same way.

UHC will hold a fan appreciation night Thursday ahead of the last home game of the season. Activities will include:

Interactive games

Face painting

Balloon artists

Photo opportunities

Live DJ

BOGO 50%-off offer on all team store merchandise

Limited edition Utah Hockey Club inaugural season commemorative items available exclusively to fans in attendance

Free inaugural season jersey patches

IKEA seat upgrade for two fans, whose upper-bowl seats will be upgraded to lower-bowl

In-arena giveaways, including autographed memorabilia, signed sticks, pucks and more

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for Utah HC’s game against the Nashville Predators, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

“Our inaugural season has undoubtedly been such an incredible journey because of our fans’ passion and unwavering support for this team,” said Chris Armstrong, Utah HC’s president of hockey operations, in a press release. “We look forward to showing them our gratitude and continuing to celebrate what we are all building together for this community.”

After the game, the team will hold an awards ceremony to recognize standout players from the inaugural season. The awards will include:

MVP, as voted by the team

Three stars

Leading point scorer

“Community-Obsessed” award

“All-In” award, as voted by the fans

Voting for the All-In award has already closed. The nominees were Ian Cole, Barrett Hayton, Olli Määttä and Jack McBain.

Fans who can’t attend in person can catch all the festivities on Utah HC+ and Utah 16.

Utah Hockey Club auction

There will also be an auction from April 18-25, featuring memorabilia and experiences. The auction will include:

A full NHL memorabilia set with autographed items from all 32 teams

A Utah Hockey Club warmup puck set with pucks from all 41 home games

Barrett Hayton’s “Hat Trick” signed hat

Proceeds will go to the SEG Foundation, which has conducted charitable initiatives all season long.

Fans can text “SEGFAN” to 76278 to be notified when the auction goes live.