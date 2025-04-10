The Lehi Pioneers celebrate after scoring during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Defending 6A runner-up Lone Peak entered the night 3-0 in Region 3 play and tied for first place in the region. That fact didn’t faze the Lehi Pioneers, who defended their home court and took down the Knights in straight sets.

“We were prepared for it. We knew they were a good team,” Lehi head coach Kolby Shewell said. “Luckily we know a lot of them through club (teams), we’ve seen them, so we kind of know tendencies.”

Lehi started fast in this one, leading nearly the entire first set and then dominated the second set to take a 2-0 lead.

“We start out slow a lot of times, and so we’ve been working on how we can come out of the gate guns blazing,” Shewell said. “Today ... we did a much better job coming out fast and that sets the tone for the team. That’s been a focus of ours.”

1 of 21 Lehi Pioneers' Ashton Shewell hits the ball during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 21 The Lehi Pioneers and Lone Peak Knights high-five before a boys varsity volleyball game held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 21 Lone Peak Knights players cheer for their team during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 21 The Lehi Pioneers cheer while the starting lineup is announced before a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 21 Lehi Pioneers players celebrate after scoring during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 21 The Lone Peak Knights huddle before a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 21 The Lone Peak Knights celebrate after scoring during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 21 Lone Peak Knights' Trevor Allen prepares to hit the ball during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 21 Lone Peak Knights players cheer after they scored during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 21 Lone Peak Knights' William Dayton jumps up to hit the ball during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 21 Lehi Pioneers' Ashton Shewell cheers after the Lehi Pioneers scored during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 21 Lehi Pioneers players look up at the volleyball in the air during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 21 Lone Peak Knights' Max Hamblin (9) and Brady Holt (17) hit the ball over the net while Lehi Pioneers' Ian Wilson jumps up to block it during a boys varsity volleyball game held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 21 The Lehi Pioneers celebrate after scoring during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 21 Lehi Pioneers' Taite Stewart hits the ball over the net during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 21 Lehi Pioneers' Dylan Avery hits the ball during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lone Peak Knights held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 21 Lone Peak Knights fans cheer during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 21 Lone Peak Knights' Freddy Dayton smiles after missing the ball during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 21 Lehi Pioneers players celebrate after winning 3-0 over the Lone Peak Knights after a boys varsity volleyball game held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 21 Lehi Pioneers' Taite Stewart, left, jumps up to block as Lone Peak Knights' William Dayton jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a boys varsity volleyball game held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 21 Lone Peak Knights' Brady Holt serves the ball during a boys varsity volleyball game against the Lehi Pioneers held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Pioneers were led on offense by Ty Reynolds and Ashton Shewell. Shewell finished 19 of their 36 kills and a .433 hitting percentage. Reynolds, just a sophomore, had 29 assists and 11 digs.

Coach Shewell raved about his young setter Reynolds: “We have one of the best setters in the state that can move the ball, so offensively we can be really strong,”

Lone Peak made a run nearing the end of the third set, but Lehi was able to weather the storm and finish off the match in just three sets.