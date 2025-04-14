Baseball

Brody McGuire, Davis (Sr.)

Davis High is feeling great heading into a big three-game series with Fremont this week after sweeping Syracuse last week.

Senior catch Brody McGuire played a big part in that sweep.

McGuire hit .500 in three games with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs. He also threw out two runners from behind the plate.

“He leads our team in hitting this year and has done an outstanding job handling our pitching staff. Our pitchers feel very comfortable with him behind the plate and has been a senior leader this year for our team,” said Davis coach Josh Godfrey.

For the season, McGuire is batting .447 with a .553 on-base percentage. He’s homered twice with 18 RBIs.

Softball

Navey Lindsay, South Sevier (Fr.)

Navey Lindsay is a big reason South Sevier has emerged as the 2A favorite this season.

The Rams won 21 games without Lindsay a year ago and advanced to the last four of the 2A playoffs, but with Lindsay in the lineup this year the Rams are 18-1

She’s a tough out at the plate with a .613 batting average and no strikeouts. When she’s in the circle, she’s tough as well with a 1.724 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

“Navey is an amazing athlete that has stepped into a big role as a freshman. She pitches, hits as our lead off, and when she isn’t pitching is our go to shortstop,” said South Sevier coach Elle Woolsey. “Navey’s love and passion for the sport and her teammate shows when she is in the field. Always celebrating her teammates success and is their biggest cheerleader. She understands what it means to be a part of a team and is a great leader on the team.”

Lindsay also maintains a .906 fielding percentage.

1 of 10 Claire Olafsson, Brighton golf | Provided by Brighton 2 of 10 Justin Steed, Farmington tennis | Provided by Farmington 3 of 10 Navey Lindsay, South Sevier softball | Provided by South Sevier 4 of 10 Canyon Dugger, Northridge lacrosse | Scott Stevens 5 of 10 Brody McGuire, Davis baseball | Provided by Davis 6 of 10 Addy Guymon, Emery track | Provided by Emery 7 of 10 Jace Cook, Syracuse track | Lifetouch National School Studio 8 of 10 Summer Buechner, Skyridge lacrosse | Provided by Skyridge 9 of 10 Cody Anderson, Orem | Provided by Orem 10 of 10 Ty Reynolds, Lehi volleyball | Provided by Lehi

Boys Soccer

Cody Anderson, Orem (Sr.)

With 17 goals this season, Orem senior Cody Anderson is tied for the 4A golden boot and a big reason the Tigers are enjoying an 8-1 start.

“Cody is a lethal striker, a clinical and instinctive goal-scorer with a sharp eye for goal and the ability to capitalize on even the smallest chance,” said Orem coach Luis Herrera. “Cody has combination of speed, precision and composure to consistently outsmart defenders and beat goalkeepers. Whether it’s a thunderous shot or a subtle finish, he thrives under pressure and delivers when it matters most.”

Anderson scored six goals in two games last week, including five-goal performance in a 5-0 win over Mountain View on Tuesday. Three days later he tallied a goal in a 7-1 rout of Payson.

Anderson scored four goals a year ago, but he’s taken on a larger role this year for the Tigers and thriving.

Girls Track

Addy Guymon, Emery (Jr.)

The quality of distance running in 3A is very high, and Emery junior Addy Guymon is a big reason why.

A fourth-place finisher at the state cross country meet last fall, she’s already off to a terrific start this track season as she ranks in the top three in all three distance events.

“Addy is an amazing young lady with a combination of attributes that puts her above the competition. Addy’s love for running, love of competition, and her ability to go deep into the well are just a few of the things that make her so great,” said Emery coach Hugh Christensen. “When you combine those attributes with her coaching ability and God given talent, she truly is special.”

Guymon’s time of 10:56.63 in the 3,200 meters at the Pine View Invitational last month still ranks as the best time at that distance in Utah this spring.

Her 1,600 time of 4:50.96 ranks second and her 800 time of 2:13.98 ranks third.

“Addy’s dedication to the process over time has helped he overcome some early high school career setbacks and taken her to an elite level,” Christensen said. “Running and racing are only a small part of what makes Addy amazing. She is a great student, true friend and knows what is most important in life. Coaching her has a pleasure and I can’t wait to see where the miles take her.”

Boys Track

Jace Cook, Syracuse (So.)

The state shot put record has stood for 21 years, but there’s a good chance that Syracuse’s Jace Cook will break it break before he graduates in 2027.

The sophomore had the best put in Utah last season at 59’01.50, and he’s already bettered that state-best mark this season by over four feet, as he won the Davis County Championships last month with a toss of 63’07.

“Although he is only a sophomore, Jace is a great leader for the rest of the throwing squad on the team. Even the seniors and juniors learn from (and look to) Jace as an example of how to be the best you can be,” said Syracuse coach Randy Wheeler. “His work ethic and mental toughness are unmatched, but the best thing about Jace is that he’s humble and fun to be around despite his success.”

Cook has plenty of work to do in his quest to break the state record of 66’06.50, but with two and a half seasons ahead of him it’s certainly a realistic goal.

“Jace has blown my mind with his early season accomplishments. I can’t wait to witness the amazing things he will do during his track and field career,” said Syracuse throwing coach Nikki Wheeler.

Girls Lacrosse

Summer Buechner, Skyridge (Fr.)

One of the catalyst’s to Skyridge’s 7-2 start to the season, including four straight region wins, has been Summer Buechner.

The freshman has tallied 75 points (35 goals, 40 assists) to go along with 28 ground balls. Her 75 points ranks third in the entire state.

Last Thursday in a lopsided 21-2 win over American Fork, Buechner recorded one goal and nine assists. Two nights earlier in a 19-10 win over Pleasant Grove she contributed three goals and five assists.

“Summer is a leader on the field and brings intensity to every game and practice. With nine assists in the contest against AF, it’s clear that Summer constantly looks for ways to share the ball and help her teammates succeed,” said Skyridge coach Michelle Buechner.

Boys Lacrosse

Canyon Dugger, Northridge (Sr.)

Canyon Dugger’s leadership and consistency from the midfield has been a driving factor in Northridge’s success through the first half of the season.

With 13 goals, seven assists, 36 ground balls and six turnovers, he’s making contributions all over the field for the Knights.

“He has a work ethic that any coach would love to have as a part of a championship program. Canyon’s ability to dodge downhill and finish on the run makes him draw a ton of attention. His aggressive never give-up attitude on the team’s ride has resulted in six caused turnovers, an area we needed to improve upon to help us get to that next level,” said Northridge coach Reed Keller.

“Canyon has been a catalyst to the culture change here at Northridge boys lacrosse and it will be exciting to see how far this team can go under his leadership.”

Boys Volleyball

Ty Reynolds, Lehi (So.)

Ty Reynolds has played a big role in Lehi’s big jump this season in 6A.

The sophomore setter has led the Pioneers to a 12-2 record, including a big 3-0 sweep of Lone Peak last week in a key region game. It was a big bounce-back win after losing to Westlake the night before in five games, with a 16-14 score in the final game.

“His uncanny ability to confuse the defense/blockers is getting our hitters open looks which is creating a very efficient offensive attack,” said Lehi coach Kolby Shewell. “We are continually amazed at some of the amazing sets that he makes during games. He is one of the hardest working boys in the gym and is a joy to coach. Ty is a natural leader on the court and well respected by teammates and opponents. He’s very talented in just about everything he does.”

For the season, Reynolds has already tallied 508 assists (11.3 per game) to go along with his 25 aces, 22 kills and 91 digs.

Reynolds, who was a 6A all-state honorable mention as a freshman, also plays on Lehi’s tennis team.

Boys Tennis

Justin Steed, Farmington (Sr.)

Justin Steed has stepped into Farmington’s first singles spot this year and hasn’t skipped a beat.

The 6A second singles champ from a year ago, Steed is off to a 15-0 start this season for the Phoenix and has only been pushed to a third set once.

“Justin Steed has dominated Region 1 so far in boys tennis. He is a relentless worker and pushes his teammates to excel on the tennis court,” said Farmington athletic director Kasey Walkenhurst.

A year ago, Steed posted a 6-0 record in first singles and a 9-0 record in second singles. Steed has been a steady presence at the state tournament the past three years, advancing to the second single finals as a freshman and the semifinals as a sophomore.

Girls Golf

Claire Olafsson, Brighton (Fr.)

Brighton’s Claire Olafsson is making a big impact on Region 6 golf in her first season competing at the high school level.

Through three region tournaments, the freshman sits atop the region standings with a 76 scoring average.

In Brighton’s most recent region tournament at Stansbury Park on March 25, Olafsson shot a 76 to finish one stroke ahead of runner-up Campbell Kato of Olympus.

“Claire has shown incredible talent and has quickly become a strong contributor to our team. We’ve seen her post impressive scores in tournaments, and I expect that she will continue to improve with each round,” said Brighton coach Ron Meyer. “Miss Olafsson is a strong player, a positive influence, and we’re lucky to have her on our team.”

In her other two rounds, she shot a 75 at Old Mill and 78 at Rose Park, consistency that will help her later in the season in more pressure-packed region and state tournaments.

A 4.0 student, Olafsson already has an impressive pedigree under her belt, winning the 2023 Junior State Am for the Girls 11-12 Division at the Park City Golf Club.