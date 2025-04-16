Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper takes an at-bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.

From his iconic American flag headband at the 2018 Home Run Derby to his enormous collection of cleats, Bryce Harper is always bringing wild gear to the plate, according to USA Today.

But on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies player took his gear game to a whole new level.

In the first inning during the Phillies’ 10-4 loss against the San Francisco Giants, Harper swung a blue custom bat with pride as he learned and announced that his fourth child will be a boy, according to the MLB website.

Before the game, Harper asked teammate Trea Turner to help with the reveal by handing him either a pink or blue custom bat before his first-inning at-bat.

“I was confused at first, but I think he wanted to share the moment with us,” Turner said, according to MLB.com. “I think it was pretty cool. He’s a pretty creative guy. He let us know in our team meeting. He kind of wanted to share the moment with everybody.”

Turner explained that he got a text message revealing the gender before Harper went to bat, and he couldn’t resist messing with Harper a bit.

“I picked up the pink one and swung it around a little bit. He thought he was having a girl,” Turner said.

But then, Turner put the pink bat to the side and handed Harper the blue one.

“I said, ‘You’re not going to need that pink one.’ He was just excited,” Turner said, according to the MLB website. “I think he would have been excited either way, but now, he’s got two of each. Kind of a complete family already, but like I said, anytime you can add another person to the family, I think it’s special. I think he was super excited.”

Despite the loss, Turner described it as a “pretty cool, pretty special day” at Citizens Bank Park, per Fox News.

Bryce Harper’s family

According to USA Today, Harper and his wife got married in December 2016 and currently have one son, Krew, and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn.

Krew was born in August 2019, and then he was followed closely by Brooklyn in November 2020. Kamryn became the family’s newest member in April 2024, per USA Today.