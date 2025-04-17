Coming four months after No. 1 prep recruit AJ Dybantsa signed with BYU, the addition of Baylor transfer Robert Wright III earlier this week didn’t mark the first time the Cougars have sent shockwaves through the college basketball community in the past year.

But it was still surprising to a lot of folks, given that the 6-foot point guard was viewed as one of the top players in the transfer portal this cycle and had very few ties to BYU. Almost every school in the country wanted the guy.

So how did BYU coach Kevin Young land him?

“I mean, I played against them last year, so just seeing what they are building (was a factor). Just seeing a great coach like Kevin Young, and getting a chance to play (for) someone like that, who coached a guy, CP3 (Chris Paul) who I try to model my game after in a lot of facets,” Wright said. “So seeing that, seeing what they are building and the environment (from) being out there, and seeing the fans and the crowd and everything, it was just a good place.”

Wright scored 22 points against BYU on Jan. 28 in the Cougars’ 93-89 overtime win over Baylor, and also added six assists and four rebounds.

“I mean, the atmosphere was loud. It was crazy. It was a late game. I think (mixed martial artist) Conor McGregor was there when we played them. But I didn’t realize it until after. VJ (Edgecombe) had to tell me. I was like, ‘Dang, that’s cool.’ I mean, the atmosphere was great,” Wright said. “After I committed, I (started) looking forward to playing there next year.”

As for the narrative that Wright picked BYU because it was offering significant NIL money, the rising sophomore said that was “down the list” of his reasons. He said Young’s playing style fitting his style, the second-year coaching staff’s ability to get him to the NBA, and the opportunity to play with Dybantsa — who he got to know playing on the summer all-star circuit — were the biggest reasons.

“I mean, NIL, it is cool that players get to get paid now. … But that didn’t really factor too much into my decision. It was really just for my growth and for my development and my game,” he said. “I kinda just thought that coming to BYU and being around guys who have seen the NBA at the highest level and just what they are building and everything, it is just, I didn’t want to pass that up. It didn’t really have too much to do with NIL.”

Wright said he’s not even sure where BYU was compared to other schools in the NIL landscape. “Well, I am not even sure. I really don’t know. I couldn’t even tell you,” he said. “… They didn’t talk to me directly about that. A lot of them talked to my dad and my agent (Jelani Floyd of Wasserman Group). So I don’t really know all the schools (that offered). But they were telling me that everybody was reaching out. It was kinda crazy.”

After averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2024-25, and making All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and the league’s All-Freshman team, Wright entered the transfer portal on April 7 in search of a place that fit his game better, he said.

“Yeah, my year in Baylor, it was good. There were a lot of ups and downs, just on the basketball side. But overall, I had a lot of fun at Baylor,” he said. “I appreciate their fanbase and everything like that. But I just felt like I was ready for something different and things like that. So it wasn’t nothing personal at all.”

Wright said BYU representatives contacted his family “two or three days after” he entered the portal because his own contact information wasn’t on his profile. BYU assistant coach John Linehan, who is also from the East Coast and played for Providence in Rhode Island, reached out first.

“From there I scheduled a visit, and that was that,” Wright said. He acknowledged that he actually committed last Thursday, then visited BYU and Provo on Friday with his parents and other family members.

What was BYU’s initial pitch?

“Definitely (the chance) to play with a guy like AJ and just what they are building, with them trying to get guys to be pros, and that’s like my goal, to be in the NBA one day,” he said. “Just all those things, and just coming to a place where the fans love basketball, and things like that. It was kinda easy (to decide).”

Wright said Dybantsa reached out after he committed and the friends have been texting back and forth since then.

“I have known AJ since I was probably like 16. I met him at a USA basketball camp. We were on the same team out there for a couple of days. … I have been around him. He’s a cool guy,” Wright said. “He’s the No. 1 player in the country. It is great to see him doing good things, and just great to see him thrive. Obviously that kinda helped factor into the decision as well.”

Wright took some communications classes at Baylor, but hasn’t chosen a major yet. The self-described “religious person” and “Christian” said spending a year at a faith-based institution such as Baylor, a private Christian university affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, was good preparation for what he will find at BYU, which is supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also has an honor code.

“I kinda knew some stuff about BYU. I obviously heard about it. So I didn’t have to do too much research about being a student, things like that,” he said. “I just looked into the coaching staff, and everything, what they are building and things like that. And that was really it. I am not really too much of a guy who is out doing so much (party stuff) anyway, so a lot of that stuff didn’t really factor into it for me.”

Wright said when he committed via Zoom last Thursday BYU’s coaching staff “was super excited and happy” to have him.

“Coach Young said he loves guards that play the way I play, just fast-paced and things like that,” Wright said, adding that he is not sure yet how many years he will play at BYU before giving the NBA a shot and saying that “it is all up to God, and whatever happens on the court.”

How does he describe his game?

“I would say I am a quick playmaker who can score anytime, who is great at getting my teammates involved, a great leader on the floor,” he said. “Great at getting guys in spots where they can thrive, things like that. Then, just a tough guy, play tough defense, and East Coast guard, that kind of thing.”