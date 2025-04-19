This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The rest of the NBA world is currently focused on the playoffs, which kick off on Saturday. But Utah Jazz faithful have their sights set on May 12, the night of the NBA draft lottery, and beyond.

But, there are a few important dates for fans to keep in mind as we gear up for lottery and draft mania.

April 26 — This is the deadline for early entry into the draft. So you should expect to know the whole of the draft pool by this date.

May 9-11 — This is when the G League Combine takes place. A handful of players will be called up from the G League Combine to participate in the NBA Combine. Both events are held in Chicago.

May 11-18 — The NBA Combine. This is where players will have physical measurements taken, participate in agility drills, and scrimmage. All draft eligible players are required to go through the testing and measurement portions of the combine, but not required to scrimmage. Additionally, teams are allowed to interview up to 20 players during the combine week.

May 12 — Draft lottery night will decide the order that teams will select the first 14 picks in the draft. This event is also held in Chicago.

May 28 — NCAA early entry withdrawal date. This is the last day a player can withdrawal from the draft in order to maintain any remaining college eligibility.

June 15 — NBA early entry withdrawal date. This is the last day a player can withdrawal to maintain eligibility for future NBA drafts.

June 25 — This is the first night of the NBA Draft, when the first-round selections will be made. The entirety of the NBA draft is held in Brooklyn.

June 26 — Second round of the NBA draft.

In between all of the combine and draft madness, teams will hold pre-draft workouts with prospective players. The majority of these workouts are held in the team’s local market, though some are held out-of-market.

“Whatever is on my plate, I’m taking advantage of it. If that’s being here and being a vet and doing that, do I want that? Probably not. But if that’s what I got to do to be a pro, coming here and work every day and help these young guys develop, that’s just what I got to do.” — Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

