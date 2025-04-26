Richie Saunders has made up his mind.
BYU’s star forward will return to the Cougars for his senior year, he announced in a social media post Saturday.
In his first season as a primary starter, Saunders broke out in scoring 16.5 points per game, grabbing 4.5 rebounds and shooting 43.2% from 3-point range to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors.
In the NCAA Tournament, Saunders averaged 22 points across three contests while shooting 59.5% from the field to lead BYU into the Sweet 16 for just the third time ever in the seeding era.