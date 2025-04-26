BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Richie Saunders has made up his mind.

BYU’s star forward will return to the Cougars for his senior year, he announced in a social media post Saturday.

In his first season as a primary starter, Saunders broke out in scoring 16.5 points per game, grabbing 4.5 rebounds and shooting 43.2% from 3-point range to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors.

In the NCAA Tournament, Saunders averaged 22 points across three contests while shooting 59.5% from the field to lead BYU into the Sweet 16 for just the third time ever in the seeding era.