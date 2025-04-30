3A Playoffs

Daniel Keegan scored the lone goal for Juan Diego, but it wasn’t enough as No. 5 Ben Lomond beat No. 12 Juan Diego 4-1 in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Ben Lomond (5-4) advances with a decisive performance at home. Juan Diego (4-9) ended their playoff run after the defeat.

Derek Belnap scored two goals to lead No. 4 Canyon View past No. 13 Delta 2-1 in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Korver Pace put Delta (5-12) on the board first, but Canyon View (10-4) rallied with Belnap finding the net in the second half and overtime. Dax Whicker contributed two assists for the Falcons in the win.

Connor White’s hat trick propelled No. 6 Morgan to an 8-0 victory over No. 11 South Summit in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Morgan (10-8) secured the win with contributions from Zach Nielsen, who added two goals, and Parker Grow and Sam Sugden, who each found the net once. Grayson Wallace and Ronan Ratchford combined for the shutout. South Summit finished the game without scoring, bringing their record to 6-9.

Kaele Christensen scored three goals, leading No. 7 Juab to a 6-2 victory over No. 10 Union in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Juab (11-6) erupted in the second half with six goals, including contributions from Kash Olsen, Baptiste Gentil, and Nixon Curtis. Union (7-11) found the net twice with goals from Cohen Mcgee and Andrus Jensen, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Juab’s dominant second half.

Tommy Bridges scored twice for No. 2 seed Manti as they defeated No. 15 seed Grantsville 3-1 in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. All goals were scored in the second half with James Dettinger contributing a goal and an assist for Manti (15-3). Grantsville’s lone goal came in the second half, as they fell to 4-12 for the season.

Parks Cowdell scored the only goal to lead No. 3 Carbon past No. 14 North Sanpete 1-0 in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Cannon Mortensen secured the shutout for the Dinos (12-3) in the home victory. North Sanpete (4-12) was unable to score against the sturdy defense of Carbon.

Cash O’Brien and Tahj Cole each scored two goals to lead No. 9 Judge Memorial to a 4-0 win over No. 8 Richfield in the Class 3A state tournament second round. Chris Salinas contributed two assists, and Porter Smith recorded a shutout for the Bulldogs (8-4). Richfield (9-8) was unable to find the back of the net in the playoff matchup.

Jace Rodriguez scored three goals to lead No. 1 Ogden to an 8-0 victory over No. 17 Emery in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Luis Velasco added two goals and five assists for the Tigers, and Gerardo Esquievel also scored twice. Grant Aardema contributed a goal and two assists as Ogden (15-0) dominated from the start with seven first-half goals. Xavier Peregrina earned the shutout in goal against Emery (2-17).

2A Playoffs

Noah Laprade’s goal and assist helped Grand overcome Beaver 3-1 in the 2A Playoffs. After a scoreless first half, Reagan Bradshaw put Beaver (5-9) on the board, but Grand (13-2) responded with a trio of second-half goals from Cristian Valencia, Jake Mason, and Laprade to secure the victory. River Shaw added an assist to Laprade’s effort in Grand’s win.

South Sevier 0, American Leadership 0 (South Sevier wins in PKs 4-1)

In the Class 2A second round, South Sevier defeated American Leadership in a penalty shootout (4-1) after both teams were scoreless in regulation and overtimes. South Sevier’s Boston Palmer recorded a shutout, helping the Rams (9-4) secure the victory. American Leadership (3-5) was unable to find the net during regulation, ultimately falling in the shootout to the Rams.

Top-seeded Maeser Prep defeated No. 17 Wasatch Academy 8-0 in the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. Gavin Dayton and Jack Stevenson each scored twice to lead the Lions (14-3), who scored five goals in the first half. Matty Simmons, Joe Memmott, Nolan Larsen, and Caleb Chavez also found the net for Maeser Prep, with Chavez adding two assists. The Tigers (5-7) were unable to score against Maeser Prep’s strong defense, with Max Fairbanks recording the shutout.

No. 5 Merit Prep advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament with a 3-1 victory over No. 12 APA West Valley. The Knights (10-4) secured the win with goals from three different players, while the Eagles (6-7) managed one goal in the contest. Merit Prep’s balanced attack proved decisive in the second-round matchup.

No. 2 American Heritage defeated No. 18 Parowan 7-0 in the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. Cael Tillman and Joseph Holmes each scored two goals, contributing significantly to the Patriots’ dominance. Weston Larson secured a shutout as American Heritage (12-2) advanced with a commanding performance, while Parowan (3-12) was unable to mount any offense.

Alex Hernandez scored four goals to lead No. 4 St. Joseph to a 6-3 win over No. 13 Draper APA in the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. Brock Smith added a goal and contributed four assists for the Jayhawks (8-4), who netted three goals in each half. Spencer Headlee scored all three goals for Draper APA (3-7).

Hunter Marshall scored twice, and Waterford shut out Intermountain Christian 4-0 in the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. Camden Judd and Aaron Cao also found the back of the net for the No. 8 seed Waterford Ravens (7-4) against the No. 9 seed ICS Lions (7-7). The Ravens took control early, scoring two goals in each half, while also benefiting from a combined shutout credited to Joaquin Pont and Declan Dubois.

Owen Taylor and Noa Fukashima each scored a goal to lead No. 10 Rowland Hall to a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Gunnison Valley in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs. Gunnison Valley’s Chase Maple netted a goal in the first half, but the Bulldogs were unable to score again. Rowland Hall (5-7) secured the win by maintaining their defensive pressure in the second half, while Gunnison Valley ended their season with a 9-4 record.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.