Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh drives the ball toward the basket during game against Minnesota at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

One of the most difficult aspects of transitioning from college to the NBA is a player being able to recognize that they are not going to be the best player on the team and then finding an identity as a role player.

It requires recognition, awareness and a willingness to let go and often take a step back. But once that new NBA identity is found, it requires even more work and dedication to the craft.

In his second season with the Utah Jazz, Brice Sensabaugh started to see a path forward for himself — a way that he could find staying power in the NBA.

Brice Sensabaugh — A-

After his rookie campaign, I noted that finishing out the season healthy was a huge win for the Jazz and for Sensabaugh. Two knee surgeries prior to going pro were a major red flag for teams looking at Sensabaugh as a prospect. So the fact that he played in 71 games for the Jazz this season and came away looking improved over last season is reason enough to be happy.

“I have a real niche in this league and that’s shooting the ball.” — Brice Sensabaugh

But there are even more reasons to be pleased with Sensabaugh’s second year. He shot the ball at a 42.2% clip from 3-point range on upwards of five attempts per game. As his shot became more reliable, he started to delve into learning timing, spacing, situational importance and all of the other factors that the great shooters have to consider.

Then, Sensabaugh recognized that he had something that he could build on that would give him value, no matter what team he is on.

“I have a real niche in this league and that’s shooting the ball,” he said. “So, just making sure I’m in position, and making sure that’s going to be the constant for me throughout my career ... everybody needs shooting,” he said. “And I think for my future, just develop into a two-way player, playing both sides of the ball and getting stops. ... I think I proved to myself and the coaches that I can be a real piece.”

He also noted that outside of the top-tier players in the league, there is always something that you associate with their name. For example, the Atlanta Hawks up-and-comer Dyson Daniels, the first thing anyone thinks about with him is his defense. For someone like Walker Kessler, it’s blocks and rebounding, for other players it’s assists, and for some it’s shooting. That doesn’t mean that those skills are the only ones those players have, but they stand out.

Sensabaugh wants for his name to be synonymous with elite shooting. Not every young player is able to come to the realization that in order to stay in the league they need to have a well-defined specialty. And in large part, that’s why so many players’ careers fade quickly. So Sensabaugh having this kind of clarity at 21, is impressive and bodes well for his future.

There are still things that need to be cleaned up. He needs to work on ball security and cut down on turnovers and he needs to continue to get into even better shape, which will help him as he continues to develop his defensive game.

Importantly, even though he is not a great defender yet, he is smart and he tries. There’s a chance that he isn’t able to improve on that side of the ball and that his shooting won’t be enough to keep him in the league. But, in Sensabaugh’s case, any failures won’t be due to a lack of effort.

Unless a trade takes Sensabaugh to a different market, the Jazz are likely to invest more time in him and see his development through, so they’ll probably pick up next year’s team option for him (which has to be exercised by Oct. 31).

Sensabaugh was not a player that jumped off the page and had a breakout year. Instead, it was steady and slow progress throughout the course of the season. But since time is on his and the Jazz’s side, that’s exactly the type of progress you want to see from a player of his age and caliber.