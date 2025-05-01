Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes the ball as Oklahoma State nose tackle Justin Kirkland (97) pressures him in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

BYU’s defensive line just got even bigger.

Former Oklahoma State defensive tackle Justin Kirkland has transferred to the Cougars, he announced Thursday via social media.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Utah native appeared in all 12 games for the Cowboys in 2024, ending the campaign as the team’s third-highest rated defensive player with a 70.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Prior to his time in Stillwater, Kirkland spent a year at Utah Tech in 2022. In three collegiate seasons between both schools, he has recorded 72 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Following his graduation from Roy High in 2020, where he was a teammate of current BYU receiver/return specialist Parker Kingston, Kirkland served a full-time mission in Hawaii.

Upon arriving at BYU, Kirkland will play alongside Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa to form a strong veteran tandem on the interior defensive line.

With the majority of the Cougars’ defensive end/edge players being relatively experienced underclassmen, the presence of Kirkland and Tanuvasa should prove especially valuable for Jay Hill’s defense.