Richfield’s Abbee Albrecht competes in the 3A state championships at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful next Wednesday and Thursday for the 3A state tournament.

Richfield, Morgan, Juan Diego won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 3A state title.

Richfield has won five of the past six 3A state titles, with Morgan breaking up the long streak in 2023. Morgan’s stroke average was seven better than Richfield during region play.

The low golfers in each 3A region were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner (80.1), Morgan’s Jane Poll (74.7) and Providence Hall’s Paige Anae (78.5).

Gardner is the highest-returning finisher from last year’s 3A state tourney as she finished in a tie for second place. Poll and Richfield’s Abbe Albrecht tied for fourth just four strokes back. All three figure to be in the hunt for 3A medalist honors this.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all three 3A regions.

1 of 2 Region 12 medalist — Shelby Gardner, Richfield | Provided by Richfield 2 of 2 Region 13 medalist — Jane Poll | Provided by Morgan

Region 12

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

350.1 — Richfield

394.9 — Juab

442.4 — North Sanpete

459.6 — Delta

470.3 — Manti

505 — Canyon View

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

80.1 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

80.6 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

85.1 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

88.9 — Mya Malcom, Richfield

90.8 — Carley West, Carbon

93.6 — Mailee Albrecht, Richfield

96.0 — Callie McPherson, Juab

100.3 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon

100.9 — Bentley Hintze, Delta

101.3 — Adrie Seely, Richfield

101.8 — Brityn Lynn, Juab

102.7 — Cameron Lynn, Juab

Most recent tournament (April 28)

At Lakeside Golf Course

73 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

81 — Mya Malcom, Richfield

82 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

89 — Carley West, Carbon

89 — Adrie Seely, Richfield

90 — Mailee Albrecht, Richfield

94 — Bentley Hintze, Delta

98 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon

99 — Callie McPherson, Juab

Region 13

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

343 — Morgan

381 — Union

387 — Grantsville

390 — Ogden

433 — Ben Lomond

472 — South Summit

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

74.67 — Jane Poll Morgan

83.56 — Sophie Demond Morgan

84.67 — Kacie Payne Ogden

84.89 — Riley McBride Grantsville

86.56 — Kenadee Benson Morgan

90.11 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond

90.22 — Emeree Harrison Union

93 — Lindsey Wangsgard Grantsville

94.56 — Abby Wallis Ogden

94.56 — Macie Bell Morgan

Most recent tournament

At Schnieters Buff

147 — Jane Poll Morgan

162 — Sophie Demond Morgan

165 — Riley McBride Grantsville

171 — Kaycie Payne Ogden

173 — Emeree Harrison Union

173 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond

179 — Ruby Wilding Morgan

180 — Kenadee Benson Morgan

184 — Megan BLeazard Grantsville

184 — Braidee Lamb Union

Region 14

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

322 — Juan Diego

387 — Judge Memorial

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

78.5 — Paige Anae, Providence Hall

78.83 — Ava Werner, Juan Diego

79.33 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego

81 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego

83 — Camila Macias, Juan Diego

88.66 — Alexis Burt, Juan Diego

89.25 — Rylie Bates, Judge Memorial

91.6 — Katy Beaudry, Judge Memorial

96.83 — Sophia Burns, Judge Memorial

102.33 — Maddie Evans, Judge Memorial

Most recent tournament (April 28)

At Glendale Golf Course