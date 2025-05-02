The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful next Wednesday and Thursday for the 3A state tournament.
Richfield, Morgan, Juan Diego won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 3A state title.
Richfield has won five of the past six 3A state titles, with Morgan breaking up the long streak in 2023. Morgan’s stroke average was seven better than Richfield during region play.
The low golfers in each 3A region were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner (80.1), Morgan’s Jane Poll (74.7) and Providence Hall’s Paige Anae (78.5).
Gardner is the highest-returning finisher from last year’s 3A state tourney as she finished in a tie for second place. Poll and Richfield’s Abbe Albrecht tied for fourth just four strokes back. All three figure to be in the hunt for 3A medalist honors this.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all three 3A regions.
Region 12
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 350.1 — Richfield
- 394.9 — Juab
- 442.4 — North Sanpete
- 459.6 — Delta
- 470.3 — Manti
- 505 — Canyon View
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 80.1 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 80.6 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 85.1 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 88.9 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
- 90.8 — Carley West, Carbon
- 93.6 — Mailee Albrecht, Richfield
- 96.0 — Callie McPherson, Juab
- 100.3 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon
- 100.9 — Bentley Hintze, Delta
- 101.3 — Adrie Seely, Richfield
- 101.8 — Brityn Lynn, Juab
- 102.7 — Cameron Lynn, Juab
Most recent tournament (April 28)
At Lakeside Golf Course
- 73 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 73 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 81 — Mya Malcom, Richfield
- 82 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 89 — Carley West, Carbon
- 89 — Adrie Seely, Richfield
- 90 — Mailee Albrecht, Richfield
- 94 — Bentley Hintze, Delta
- 98 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon
- 99 — Callie McPherson, Juab
Region 13
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 343 — Morgan
- 381 — Union
- 387 — Grantsville
- 390 — Ogden
- 433 — Ben Lomond
- 472 — South Summit
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 74.67 — Jane Poll Morgan
- 83.56 — Sophie Demond Morgan
- 84.67 — Kacie Payne Ogden
- 84.89 — Riley McBride Grantsville
- 86.56 — Kenadee Benson Morgan
- 90.11 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond
- 90.22 — Emeree Harrison Union
- 93 — Lindsey Wangsgard Grantsville
- 94.56 — Abby Wallis Ogden
- 94.56 — Macie Bell Morgan
Most recent tournament
At Schnieters Buff
- 147 — Jane Poll Morgan
- 162 — Sophie Demond Morgan
- 165 — Riley McBride Grantsville
- 171 — Kaycie Payne Ogden
- 173 — Emeree Harrison Union
- 173 — Presley Hester Ben Lomond
- 179 — Ruby Wilding Morgan
- 180 — Kenadee Benson Morgan
- 184 — Megan BLeazard Grantsville
- 184 — Braidee Lamb Union
Region 14
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 322 — Juan Diego
- 387 — Judge Memorial
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 78.5 — Paige Anae, Providence Hall
- 78.83 — Ava Werner, Juan Diego
- 79.33 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego
- 81 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego
- 83 — Camila Macias, Juan Diego
- 88.66 — Alexis Burt, Juan Diego
- 89.25 — Rylie Bates, Judge Memorial
- 91.6 — Katy Beaudry, Judge Memorial
- 96.83 — Sophia Burns, Judge Memorial
- 102.33 — Maddie Evans, Judge Memorial
Most recent tournament (April 28)
At Glendale Golf Course
- 78 — Ava Werner, Juan Diego
- 80 — Paige Anae, Providence Hall
- 82 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego
- 84 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego
- 85 — Rylie Bates, Judge Memorial
- 88 — Camila Macias, Juan Diego
- 90 — Katy Beaudry, Judge Memorial
- 92 — Alexis Burt, Juan Diego
- 94 — Sophia Burns, Judge Memorial
- 96 — Vicky Jang, Layton Christian