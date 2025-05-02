Mountain Crest's Allee Carlston (16) makes a catch on a Hillcrest hit during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025.

4A Playoffs

Morgan Coulam pitched a complete game, allowing three runs and striking out eight, as Mountain Crest (10-16) won 6-3 against Hillcrest (13-9) in a 4A Regionals Best-of-3 series playoff game. Izzy Laughery went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, contributing to the Mustangs’ decisive scoring in the second and seventh innings. Despite an early lead by the Huskies with a run in the first inning, Mountain Crest surged ahead in the middle innings and held the advantage for the remainder of the game.

Orem (15-10) scored three early runs and added three more in the third inning to secure an 11-4 Game 1 win over Green Canyon (7-16) in the 4A regional best-of-three series. Sadie Groneman went 2 for 3 at the plate for Orem. The Tigers capitalized on the Wolves’ five errors, despite Green Canyon’s four-run rally attempt spanning from the fifth to the sixth inning.

Austin Terry pitched a complete game as Hurricane (11-17) dominated Mountain View (9-15) in a Game 1 of the 4A state tournament regionals best-of-3 series, winning 15-0. Ruby Seely went 2 for 3, contributing with two RBIs as part of the scoring run. Hurricane scored 10 runs in the third inning, building on a solid three-run second inning. Mountain View struggled offensively with just two hits, hindering its efforts to challenge the hosts.

Anne Wallace went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Ridgeline (15-13) to a commanding 15-0 win over Park City (5-14) in Game 1 of the 4A regionals Best-of-3 series. Ridgeline’s Kendyllee Jensen pitched a no-hitter through four innings with seven strikeouts. The RiverHawks scored two runs in the first inning, followed by a nine-run second inning, and secured the victory with three in the third and one in the fourth.

Kadence Spires went 2 for 2, driving in two runs, as Stansbury (10-10) won 12-0 against Murray (9-8) in the opening game of their 4A Regionals best-of-3 series. Kairi Rowand struck out six over five innings, allowing only two hits. Stansbury scored aggressively in the initial innings, tallying 11 runs by the end of the third.

Tooele (11-13) won 18-5 against Snow Canyon (9-17) in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series in the 4A state tournament regional series. Olivia Nelson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Ashon Shields drove in three runs to lead the Buffaloes. The teams were tied 2-2 after the first inning before Tooele surged ahead with five runs in the second inning and nine more in the third. Snow Canyon’s offensive efforts included a three-run triple by Alli Beckstrom, but the Warriors couldn’t match Tooele’s great innings.

Crimson Cliffs (12-10) won 11-0 over Pine View (5-17) in Game of of its Regionals Best-of-3 series of the 4A state tournament. Paige Tuckfield hit a triple and contributed four RBIs, while Gracee Stucki went 2 for 3 with a double. The Mustangs broke the game open with six runs in the second inning and added three more in the third to secure a commanding win. Pine View was limited to one hit and committed three errors in the loss.

In a 4A state tournament regional game, Chloe White shined for Sky View (9-17), going 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs to lead their team to a 9-4 victory over Dixie (10-16). Dixie initially led 3-1 after three innings, but Sky View responded with an offensive surge, scoring four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. Avaree Haramoto pitched a solid game for Sky View, striking out nine batters.