4A Playoffs
Mountain Crest 6, Hillcrest 3
Morgan Coulam pitched a complete game, allowing three runs and striking out eight, as Mountain Crest (10-16) won 6-3 against Hillcrest (13-9) in a 4A Regionals Best-of-3 series playoff game. Izzy Laughery went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, contributing to the Mustangs’ decisive scoring in the second and seventh innings. Despite an early lead by the Huskies with a run in the first inning, Mountain Crest surged ahead in the middle innings and held the advantage for the remainder of the game.
Orem 11, Green Canyon 4
Orem (15-10) scored three early runs and added three more in the third inning to secure an 11-4 Game 1 win over Green Canyon (7-16) in the 4A regional best-of-three series. Sadie Groneman went 2 for 3 at the plate for Orem. The Tigers capitalized on the Wolves’ five errors, despite Green Canyon’s four-run rally attempt spanning from the fifth to the sixth inning.
Hurricane 15, Mountain View 0
Austin Terry pitched a complete game as Hurricane (11-17) dominated Mountain View (9-15) in a Game 1 of the 4A state tournament regionals best-of-3 series, winning 15-0. Ruby Seely went 2 for 3, contributing with two RBIs as part of the scoring run. Hurricane scored 10 runs in the third inning, building on a solid three-run second inning. Mountain View struggled offensively with just two hits, hindering its efforts to challenge the hosts.
Ridgeline 15, Park City 0
Anne Wallace went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Ridgeline (15-13) to a commanding 15-0 win over Park City (5-14) in Game 1 of the 4A regionals Best-of-3 series. Ridgeline’s Kendyllee Jensen pitched a no-hitter through four innings with seven strikeouts. The RiverHawks scored two runs in the first inning, followed by a nine-run second inning, and secured the victory with three in the third and one in the fourth.
Stansbury 12, Murray 0
Kadence Spires went 2 for 2, driving in two runs, as Stansbury (10-10) won 12-0 against Murray (9-8) in the opening game of their 4A Regionals best-of-3 series. Kairi Rowand struck out six over five innings, allowing only two hits. Stansbury scored aggressively in the initial innings, tallying 11 runs by the end of the third.
Tooele 18, Snow Canyon 5
Tooele (11-13) won 18-5 against Snow Canyon (9-17) in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series in the 4A state tournament regional series. Olivia Nelson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Ashon Shields drove in three runs to lead the Buffaloes. The teams were tied 2-2 after the first inning before Tooele surged ahead with five runs in the second inning and nine more in the third. Snow Canyon’s offensive efforts included a three-run triple by Alli Beckstrom, but the Warriors couldn’t match Tooele’s great innings.
Crimson Cliffs 11, Pine View 0
Crimson Cliffs (12-10) won 11-0 over Pine View (5-17) in Game of of its Regionals Best-of-3 series of the 4A state tournament. Paige Tuckfield hit a triple and contributed four RBIs, while Gracee Stucki went 2 for 3 with a double. The Mustangs broke the game open with six runs in the second inning and added three more in the third to secure a commanding win. Pine View was limited to one hit and committed three errors in the loss.
Sky View 9, Dixie 4
In a 4A state tournament regional game, Chloe White shined for Sky View (9-17), going 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs to lead their team to a 9-4 victory over Dixie (10-16). Dixie initially led 3-1 after three innings, but Sky View responded with an offensive surge, scoring four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. Avaree Haramoto pitched a solid game for Sky View, striking out nine batters.