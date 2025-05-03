3A Playoffs
Morgan 1, Carbon 1 (Morgan advances in PKs 4-1)
Luke Francis scored for Morgan, and Luke Brady matched it for Carbon in a 1-1 draw that saw Morgan advance 4-1 on penalty kicks in the 3A Playoffs quarterfinals. Both teams found the net early, with Francis scoring for Morgan (10-8), assisted by Trace Henderson, and Brady equalizing for Carbon (12-3) with an assist from Parks Cowdell. The Trojans’ decisive performance in the shootout sends them past the No. 3 seed, Carbon.
Ben Lomond 5, Canyon View 0
Ben Lomond’s Kevin Nuci netted two goals and provided an assist as the Scots defeated Canyon View 5-0 in the 3A Playoffs quarterfinals. Robben Ferrufino and Pedro Rodriguez each added a goal, while Amir Odeh contributed with two assists. The Scots (6-4) scored twice in the first half and added three more in the second half, securing the shutout victory over the Falcons (10-4). With this win, Ben Lomond advances to face No. 4 Canyon View.
Manti 3, Juab 2
Luis Ornelas scored one goal and assisted another as No. 2 Manti clinched a 3-2 victory over No. 7 Juab in the 3A playoff quarterfinals. Manti (15-3) took an early lead with a first-half goal from Rhett Olson, while Taylor Dettinger added another in the second half. Juab (11-6) fought back with goals from Jaciel Palmeros and Kaele Christensen, but it was not enough to overcome the Templars’ lead.
Ogden 5, Judge Memorial 1
Jace Rodriguez scored three goals as No. 1 seed Ogden defeated No. 9 seed Judge Memorial 5-1 in the 3A playoffs quarterfinals. The Tigers (15-0) took an early lead with two goals in the first half, including one from Gabe Liptrap, before Rodriguez netted twice more in the second half. Luis Velasco added a goal and two assists for Ogden, while Judge Memorial (8-4) managed a singular goal in the first half.
2A Playoffs
Grand 2, South Sevier 1
Cristian Valencia scored a goal and provided an assist as No. 3 Grand came back to beat No. 6 South Sevier 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2A Playoffs. Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime after a goal by South Sevier’s Peyton Gibson, Grand (14-2) rallied in the second half with goals from River Shaw and Valencia to secure the victory. South Sevier (10-4) was unable to find the net again in the second half, ending their playoff run.
American Heritage 1, Rowland Hall 0
Joseph Holmes scored the decisive goal for No. 2 American Heritage in the second half, securing a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Rowland Hall in the 2A Playoffs quarterfinals. The Patriots (12-2) advanced behind a shutout performance by goalkeeper Weston Larson. Rowland Hall (6-7) kept the game scoreless in the first half but was unable to find the back of the net.
St. Joseph 10, Merit Academy 2
Alex Hernandez’s six-goal performance propelled No. 4 St. Joseph past No. 5 Merit Prep 10-2 in the 2A playoffs quarterfinals. St. Joseph (8-4) jumped out to an early lead with four first-half goals and continued their dominance with six more in the second half. Brock Smith contributed with six assists. Merit Academy (11-4) managed to score twice in the first half but couldn’t keep pace with the relentless Jayhawks.
Maeser Prep 2, Waterford 1
Top-seeded Maeser Prep edged out No. 8 Waterford 2-1 in the 2A Playoffs quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Jaden Gardner and Gavin Dayton in the second half. Waterford’s Hunter Marshall scored the lone goal for the Ravens, who dropped to a 7-4 record. With the win, the Lions improved to 14-3 as they advance to the semifinals. Denzel Sono-Koree and Matty Simmons each provided an assist for Maeser Prep.