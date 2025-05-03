The Maeser Prep Academy Lions celebrate after scoring in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Waterford Ravens held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Maeser Prep Academy Lions won against the Waterford Ravens.

3A Playoffs

Morgan 1, Carbon 1 (Morgan advances in PKs 4-1)

Luke Francis scored for Morgan, and Luke Brady matched it for Carbon in a 1-1 draw that saw Morgan advance 4-1 on penalty kicks in the 3A Playoffs quarterfinals. Both teams found the net early, with Francis scoring for Morgan (10-8), assisted by Trace Henderson, and Brady equalizing for Carbon (12-3) with an assist from Parks Cowdell. The Trojans’ decisive performance in the shootout sends them past the No. 3 seed, Carbon.

Ben Lomond’s Kevin Nuci netted two goals and provided an assist as the Scots defeated Canyon View 5-0 in the 3A Playoffs quarterfinals. Robben Ferrufino and Pedro Rodriguez each added a goal, while Amir Odeh contributed with two assists. The Scots (6-4) scored twice in the first half and added three more in the second half, securing the shutout victory over the Falcons (10-4). With this win, Ben Lomond advances to face No. 4 Canyon View.

Luis Ornelas scored one goal and assisted another as No. 2 Manti clinched a 3-2 victory over No. 7 Juab in the 3A playoff quarterfinals. Manti (15-3) took an early lead with a first-half goal from Rhett Olson, while Taylor Dettinger added another in the second half. Juab (11-6) fought back with goals from Jaciel Palmeros and Kaele Christensen, but it was not enough to overcome the Templars’ lead.

Jace Rodriguez scored three goals as No. 1 seed Ogden defeated No. 9 seed Judge Memorial 5-1 in the 3A playoffs quarterfinals. The Tigers (15-0) took an early lead with two goals in the first half, including one from Gabe Liptrap, before Rodriguez netted twice more in the second half. Luis Velasco added a goal and two assists for Ogden, while Judge Memorial (8-4) managed a singular goal in the first half.

1 of 13 Mountain View Bruins outside hitter Benson Anderson (20) and Waterford Ravens Roberto Gonzalez (17) jump up for a header in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions Jack Watkins (4) celebrates after the Maeser Prep Academy Lions scored against the Waterford Ravens in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 13 Waterford Ravens players celebrate after scoring in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Maeser Prep Academy Lions held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions Nathan Bowler (11) dribbles the ball down the field in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Waterford Ravens held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions Seth Johnson (20) and Waterford Ravens Tobias Bookman (7) fight for possession of the ball in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 13 Waterford Ravens Tobias Bookman (7) gains control of the ball in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Maeser Prep Academy Lions held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions Caleb Chavez (17) and Waterford Ravens Jack Pead (6) jump up for a header in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 13 Waterford Ravens goalkeeper Declan DuBois (00) stops a shot at the goal from the Maeser Prep Academy Lions in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 13 The Maeser Prep Academy Lions celebrate after scoring in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Waterford Ravens held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Maeser Prep Academy Lions won against the Waterford Ravens. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions Noah Johnson (9) runs toward the ball in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Waterford Ravens held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions fans celebrate after the Maeser Prep Academy Lions won against the Waterford Ravens in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 13 Mountain View Bruins Toby Smith (16) runs the ball down the field in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Waterford Ravens held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 13 Maeser Prep Academy Lions coaches and players celebrate after the Maeser Prep Academy Lions scored in a 2A boys varsity soccer quarterfinal game against the Waterford Ravens held at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

2A Playoffs

Cristian Valencia scored a goal and provided an assist as No. 3 Grand came back to beat No. 6 South Sevier 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2A Playoffs. Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime after a goal by South Sevier’s Peyton Gibson, Grand (14-2) rallied in the second half with goals from River Shaw and Valencia to secure the victory. South Sevier (10-4) was unable to find the net again in the second half, ending their playoff run.

Joseph Holmes scored the decisive goal for No. 2 American Heritage in the second half, securing a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Rowland Hall in the 2A Playoffs quarterfinals. The Patriots (12-2) advanced behind a shutout performance by goalkeeper Weston Larson. Rowland Hall (6-7) kept the game scoreless in the first half but was unable to find the back of the net.

Alex Hernandez’s six-goal performance propelled No. 4 St. Joseph past No. 5 Merit Prep 10-2 in the 2A playoffs quarterfinals. St. Joseph (8-4) jumped out to an early lead with four first-half goals and continued their dominance with six more in the second half. Brock Smith contributed with six assists. Merit Academy (11-4) managed to score twice in the first half but couldn’t keep pace with the relentless Jayhawks.

Top-seeded Maeser Prep edged out No. 8 Waterford 2-1 in the 2A Playoffs quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Jaden Gardner and Gavin Dayton in the second half. Waterford’s Hunter Marshall scored the lone goal for the Ravens, who dropped to a 7-4 record. With the win, the Lions improved to 14-3 as they advance to the semifinals. Denzel Sono-Koree and Matty Simmons each provided an assist for Maeser Prep.