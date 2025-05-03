Snow Canyon’s Amelia Nadauld finishes first in her heat of the girl’s 300-meter hurdles during the PACS BYU Invitational high school meet held at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Snow Canyon’s Amelia Nadauld stole the show during Day 2 of the BYU Invitational on Saturday.

The junior set not one, but two overall state records in a dominant display as she competed against hundreds of her sprinter peers in the massive track meet.

First, Nadauld broke a 300 meter hurdles state record that had stood since 2013, and then later in the meet she broke a long jump record dating back to 2001.

“She has been so focused this year in her training. She is not doing club sports to focus on her training. She is doing all the little things to take it to the next level,” said Snow Canyon coach Justin Redfearn.

Nadauld came into Saturday’s BYU Invitational with the best 300 hurdles time in the state this spring, posting a 42.44 at the Pine Vite Invite back in March. She missed the state record by .90 in that meet, but in the process showed the record breaker was inevitable.

The moment came Saturday as she blazed down the track in a time of 41.05, breaking the older record of 41.54 that was set by Sky View’s Brenna Porter back in 2013.

It is the fourth fastest time in the nation this spring.

“She is as dedicated and committed to excellence that I have ever seen in an athlete. What has set her apart this year is how she has improved her mental preparation and positive self talk. It has helped to train daily with other elite athletes like Tia Brown and Makiah Turner. They have been so supportive and encouraging of one another,” said Redfearn.

As impressive as that record was, perhaps more impressive was what Nadauld did in the long jump pit a few hours later.

She jumped 19’08.75, snapping the 19’04.75 record that Alta’s Amy Menlove set over two decades ago in 2001.

It was the third oldest state record in the record books.

Nadauld’s jumps and sprinting coach, James Thompson, said that Nadauld’s trust in the process and trusting the coaches have enabled her to stop overthinking and just go out and perform.

In addition to Nadauld’s two records, Timpview star Jane Hedengren broke her own 1,600-meter state record in the first event of the day, raising the total of new state records at this year’s BYU Invitational to six after 11 records fell a year ago.

A day after Hedengren broke the 800 meter state record, she opened Saturday’s competition with a bag as she shaved five seconds off her own state record in the 1,600 meters.

A year ago she posted a 4:37.72 in the 1,600, but on Saturday shattered that mark with a 4:32.61 to continue her phenomenal spring season.

Brown set a new record in the 100 hurdles on Friday as she became the first girl in Utah to run under 14 seconds as she posted a 13.89.

The annual BYU Invitational featured 137 registered teams across the intermountain region and 3,474 registered athletes.

During the meet, Mountain View’s Kyle Steadman set a new 4A record in the 1,600 meters as he posted a time of 4:08.99.

He finished fourth behind Charlie Vause of Rio Rancho, N.M., Herriman’s Jackson Spencer and Skyline’s Jonah Fearnley.

While Nadauld and Hedengren won multiple events throughout the meet this weekend, Mountain Ridge’s Kinzlee Riddle had a phenomenal meet of her own as she won both the 200 and 400 meters.

While the girls stole the headlines, there were still some standout performances on the boys side. Bonneville’s Davis DeGroot won both the 200 and 400 meters, while Lone Peak’s Matthew Bryant won the shot put and discus.

On Friday, Riverton’s Tyler Warnick set a new overall state record in the long jump with a leap of 24’00.75.

Pine View’s Kiera Sam Fong competes in discus during the PACS BYU Invitational high school meet held at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

BYU Invitational Boys Day 1 & 2 results

100 — 1. David Konan, Corner Canyon, 10.65; 2. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 10.67; 3. Ryker Robinson, Layton, 10.71; 4. Jaden Heap, Juab, 10.80; 5. Evan Morton, Alta, 10.81; 6. Jeremy Alba, Wasatch, 10.82; 7. Jack Weaver, Timpview, 10.86; 8. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 10.86.

200 — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 21.16; 2. David Konan, Corner Canyon, 21.23; 3. Jack Weaver, Timpview, 21.28; 4. Brock White, Corner Canyon, 21.32; 5. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, 21.35; 6. Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, 21.48; 7. Jaden Heap, Juab, 21.50; 8. Ayden Hartzell, Evanston, 21.51.

400 — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 46.64; 2. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, 47.01; 3. Ayden Hartzell, Evanston, Wyo., 47.63; 4. Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, 47.80; 5. Jack Weaver, Timpview, 47.81; 6. Sebastian Bodily, Park City, 47.99; 7. Cael Flinders, American Fork, 48.59; 8. Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, 48.69.

800 — 1. McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, 1:50.46; 2. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, 1:50.80; 3. Austin Plewe, American Fork, 1:51.42; 4. Micah Tang, Herriman, 1:51.54; 5. Charlie Vause, Rio Rancho High School, 1:51.86; 6. Ryker Bement, American Fork, 1:51.91; 7. Daegan Gold, Bingham, 1:52.77; 8. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, 1:53.00.

1,600 — 1. Charlie Vause, Rio Rancho, 4:05.91; 2. Jackson Spencer, Herriman, 4:08.02; 3. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, 4:08.97; 4. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 4:08.99; 5. Jase Burton, Star Valley, Idaho, 4:09.17; 6. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, 4:09.30; 7. Micah Tang, Herriman, 4:11.68; 8. Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, 4:13.19.

3,200 — 1. Jase Burton, Star Valley, Wyo., 8:56.99; 2. Jackson Spencer, Herriman, 9:01.95; 3. Carter Moore, American Fork, 9:04.26; 4. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, 9:11.55; 5. Jonah Tang, Herriman, 9:11.71; 6. Cooper Bybee, Lone Peak, 9:14.23; 7. Matyas Bird, Westlake, 9:15.94; 8. Alex Williams, American Fork, 9:18.51.

110 hurdles — 1. Kenyon Carter, Emmett, Idaho, 13.98; 2. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 14.08; 3. Caleb Flint, Davis, 14.24; 4. Demetruis Taylor, East, 14.40; 5. Cole Rogers, Kemmerer, Wyo., 14.45; 6. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, 14.58; 7. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 14.90; 8. Dylan Dye, Orem, 14.96.

300 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 37.29; 2. Kenyon Carter, Emmett, 37.50; 3. Caleb Flint, Davis, 37.54; 4. Cole Rogers, Kemmerer, 37.59; 5. Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, 38.06; 6. Dejan Richards, Riverton, 38.22; 7. Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, 38.40; 8. Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, 38.66.

4x100 — 1. Corner Canyon, 41.67; 2. Juab, 41.96; 3. Layton, 42.03; 4. Syracuse, 42.08; 5. Orem, 42.09; 6. West Jordan, 42.39; 7. Herriman, 42.48; 8. Timpview, 42.50.

4x200 — 1. Corner Canyon, 1:25.45; 2. Herriman, 1:27.59; 3. Layton, 1:28.46; 4. Westlake, 1:28.47; 5. Green Canyon, 1:29.00; 6. Mountain Ridge, 1:29.13; 7. Mountain View, 1:29.19; 8. Snow Canyon, 1:29.59.

4x400 — 1. American Fork, 3:17.95; 2. Union, 3:19.75; 3. Corner Canyon, 3:19.86; 4. Park City, 3:20.19; 5. Viewmont, 3:20.29; 6. Evanston, 3:21.26; 7. Fremont, 3:21.59; 8. Lehi, 3:23.06.

4x800 — 1. Herriman, 7:36.47; 2. American Fork, 7:36.76; 3. Viewmont, 7:51.27; 4. Pine View, 7:55.23; 5. Herriman B, 8:00.76; 6. Maple Mountain, 8:03.62; 7. Fremont, 8:07.56; 8. Bingham, 8:08.31.

Sprint Medley — 1. Union, 3:34.88; 2. Summit Academy, 3:36.62; 3. Ogden, 3:38.22; 4. Morgan, 3:41.21; 5. Star Valley, Wyo., 3:42.00; 6. Preston, Idaho, 3:42.63; 7. Enterprise, 3:45.30; 8. Juab, 3:48.86.

Long jump — 1. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, 24′00.75; 2. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, 23′03.75; 3. Makai So’o, Northridge, 23′03.5; 4. Jaden Heap, Juab, 22′06.25; 5. Henry Bush, Mountain View, 22′03.25; 6. Taylor Roberts, Lone Peak, 22′01.75; 7. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 22′00.5; 8. Ryan Snedaker, Herriman, 21′08.5.

High jump — 1. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, 6′09.0; 1. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, 6′09.0; 3. Jack Larson, Sugar-Salem, 6′05.0; 3. Alex Rushton, Burley, 6′05.0; 5. Max Oliver, West Field, 6′05.0; 6. Dresden Jensen, Grantsville, 6′03.0; 7. Nathan Briggs, Cedar, 6′03.0; 8. Ty Baird, Skyridge, 6′03.0.

Shot put — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 61′07.75; 2. Jace Cook, Syracuse, 60′00.75; 3. Kingston Bailey, Dixie, 55′07.0; 4. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, 54′06.75; 5. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, 53′08.25; 6. Gavyn Frederick, Moapa Valley, 52′08.5; 7. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, 52′07.5; 8. Johnny Parker, Davis, 52′06.0.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 198′09.0; 2. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, 169′03.0; 3. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 156′09.0; 4. Bryson Stark, Syracuse, 154′06.0; 5. Spencer Rice, Westlake, 154′02.0; 6. Kayden Duffin, Layton, 153′05.0; 7. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, 153′04.0; 8. Holtzman Martin, Westlake, 151′03.0.

Javelin — 1. Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, 194′00.0; 2. Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, 193′03.0; 3. Bristol Woods, Dixie, 185′05.0; 4. Jacob Proctor, Tooele, 182′07.0; 5. Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, 182′05.0; 6. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, 182′05.0; 7. Easton Leavitt, Springville, 178′03.0; 8. Spencer Rice, Westlake, 175′11.0.

Pole vault — 1. Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, 15′09.0; 2. Isaac Richards, Skyridge, 15′06.0; 3. Garrett Merwin, Rigby, Idaho, 15′03.0; 4. Ryker Miller, American Fork, 15′03.0; 5. Ammon Hammer, Columbia, 14′09.0; 6. Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, 14′03.0; 7. Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, 13′09.0; 8. Jarom Christensen, Rigby, Idaho, 13′09.0.

Corner Canyon’s David Konan finishes first in his heat of the boy’s 4x100-meter relay during the PACS BYU Invitational high school meet held at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

100 — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 11.83; 2. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 11.84; 3. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, 11.88; 4. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, 11.91; 5. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 12.01; 6. Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, 12.09; 7. Jade Reimer, Pine View, 12.15; 8. Zoe Deucher, Timpview, 12.19.

200 — 1. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 23.66; 2. Jade Reimer, Pine View, 24.37; 3. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, 24.45; 4. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, 24.53; 5. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 24.61; 6. Sierra Darling, Park City, 24.78; 7. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, 24.84; 8. Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, 24.95.

400 — 1. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 53.01; 2. Macey Rockwood, Alta, 55.20; 3. Sierra Darling, Park City, 55.28; 4. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, 55.37; 5. Meg Murdock, Highland, 56.41; 6. Isabella Burnett, Kimberly, 56.70; 7. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 56.77; 8. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 56.80.

800 — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 2:05.96; 2. Lily Alder, Timpview, 2:07.25; 3. Leah larson, Riverton, 2:11.86; 4. Grace Callister, Skyline, 2:12.89; 5. Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 2:13.69; 6. Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, 2:13.92; 7. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, 2:14.17; 8. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, 2:14.71.

1,600 — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 4:32.61; 2. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, 4:54.55; 3. Addy Guymon, Emery, 4:55.06; 4. River White, Union, 4:56.74; 5. Bridget Smit, Brighton, 5:00.02; 6. Leah larson, Riverton, 5:00.22; 7. Chloe Swain, Riverton, 5:00.58; 8. Avery Barton, Bonneville, 5:00.84.

3,200 — 1. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, 10:28.87; 2. Addy Guymon, Emery, 10:32.75; 3. River White, Union, 10:39.81; 4. Avery Barton, Bonneville, 10:42.83; 5. Adria Favero, Olympus, 10:47.43; 6. Maddie Reeder, Highland, 10:48.02; 7. Skye Jensen, American Fork, 10:51.21; 8. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, 10:55.10.

100 hurdles — 1. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, 13.89; 2. Skylee Guymon, Emery, 14.57; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 14.59; 4. Samantha Johansen, Crimson Cliffs, 14.90; 5. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, 15.03; 6. Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, 15.03; 7. Lisa Richards, Union, 15.06; 8. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 15.08.

300 hurdles — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 41.05; 2. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, 42.75; 3. Skylee Guymon, Emery, 43.44; 4. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 43.97; 5. August Bigler, Olympus, 44.45; 5. Abby Egbert, Orem, 44.45; 7. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 44.56; 8. Lily Weaver, Clearfield, 45.02.

4x100 — 1. Pine View, 47.41; 2. Corner Canyon, 47.50; 3. American Fork, 48.18; 4. Park City, 48.41; 5. Timpanogos, 48.76; 6. Highland, 49.15; 7. Firth, 49.45; 8. Woods Cross, 49.55.

4x200 — 1. Park City, 1:42.89; 2. Corner Canyon, 1:44.07; 3. Spanish Fork, 1:45.37; 4. Ridgeline, 1:45.61; 5. Mountain View, 1:45.95; 6. Highland, 1:46.16; 7. Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 1:46.16; 8. Bingham, 1:46.20.

4x400 — 1. Snow Canyon, 3:48.42; 2. Park City, 3:53.59; 3. North Summit, 3:57.47; 4. American Fork, 4:00.26; 5. Bear River, 4:03.14; 6. Corner Canyon, 4:04.50; 7. Fremont, 4:04.74; 8. Firth, 4:05.43.

4x800 — 1. Lone Peak, 9:14.63; 2. Highland, 9:20.27; 3. Viewmont, 9:21.42; 4. Springville, 9:37.57; 5. Herriman, 9:39.16; 6. Westlake, 9:43.39; 7. Fremont, 9:44.89; 8. Maple Mountain, 9:49.44.

Sprint Medley — 1. Carbon, 4:09.80; 2. Riverton, 4:27.61; 3. Union, 4:27.80; 4. Rich, 4:28.58; 5. Morgan, 4:29.47; 6. North Summit, 4:35.17; 7. Bountiful, 4:35.53; 8. Richfield, 4:35.59.

Long jump — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 19′08.75; 2. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, 18′10.5; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 18′04.75; 4. Sorelle Clark, Sugar-Salem, 18′03.25; 5. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, 18′03.0; 6. Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, 18′02.25; 7. Kassidee Kidd, Box Elder, 18′01.75; 8. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, 17′08.5.

High jump — 1. Lisa Richards, Union, 5′07; 2. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, 5′07; 3. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5′05; 4. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5′05; 5. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, 5′05; 5. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, 5′05; 7. Riley Gough, South Sevier, 5′05; 8. Addison Barnes, Cokeville, Wyo., 5′03.

Shot put — 1. Burklie Burton, Layton, 43′02.5; 2. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, 42′11.5; 3. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, 42′07.5; 4. Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, 41′07.5; 5. Addi Hickey, Mountain View-WY, 41′06.75; 6. Ellie Nelson, Preston, Idaho, 41′04.5; 7. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, 41′03.75; 8. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 38′04.5.

Discus — 1. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, 147′06.0; 2. Burklie Burton, Layton, 146′03.0; 3. ‘Atelaite Latu, West, 137’07.0; 4. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, 131′03.0; 5. Ryllie Smith, Emmett, 129′10.0; 6. Eva Grimm, Blackfoot High, Wyo., 129′05.0; 7. Addi Hickey, Mountain View, Wyo., 127′11.0; 8. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, 127′02.0.

Javelin — 1. Justi Cook, Union, 137′07.0; 2. IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, 126′07.0; 3. Chloe Glines, Uintah, 121′01.0; 4. Keira Stephany, Herriman, 117′02.0; 5. Ashlynn Dillman, Uintah, 116′05.0; 6. Gracie Tait, Lehi, 112′08.0; 7. Sophia Doxey, Sky View, 111′09.0; 8. Abigail DeGraffenried, Millard, 110′09.0.

Pole vault — 1. Addi Richards, Emmett, 12′00.0; 2. Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, 12′00.0; 3. Laynee Walker, Kemmerer, 11′00.0; 4. Saige Baxter, Farmington, 10′06.0; 5. Sophie Robinson, Layton, 10′06.0; 6. Savannah Berbert, Herriman, 10′06.0; 6. Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, 10′06.0; 8. Mikelle Molen, Corner Canyon, 10′00.0.