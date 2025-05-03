Mountain View Bruins' Micah Fairbanks (5) celebrates after his team scores in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Hurricane Tigers held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

4A Playoffs

In a tightly contested 4A playoffs first-round game, No. 14 Cottonwood edged out No. 19 Logan with a 112-96 victory at home. The Colts managed to rally in the final quarter with a decisive 25-point effort and sealed the win with a 15-7 score in overtime. Cottonwood’s balanced attack proved too much for the Grizzlies, who led briefly after a third-quarter surge. The Colts will advance to face second-seeded Desert Hills in the next round at UVU.

No. 9 Green Canyon Wolves swept past No. 24 Dixie Flyers in straight sets, clinching a decisive 3-0 victory in the first round of the 4A Playoffs on May 3, 2025. The Wolves dominated each set, recording scores of 25-12, 25-15, and 25-15. With this win, Green Canyon advances to the second round, where they will face No. 8 Jordan at UVU on May 7. Green Canyon’s defense and precision proved too formidable for Dixie, who could not mount a sustained challenge.

No. 11 Ridgeline secured a decisive sweep over No. 22 Hillcrest in the first round of the 4A Playoffs, winning 25-15, 25-20, and 25-12 on May 3. Ridgeline’s efficient offense and strong defense stifled the Huskies throughout the match, leading to a commanding 3-0 victory. With this win, the RiverHawks advance to the second round where they will face No. 6 Sky View on May 7 at UVU.

Xander Stevens’ two aces in the decisive fifth set propelled No. 17 West Field to a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 16 Park City in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Stevens’ serves helped the Longhorns clinch the final set 15-8, following a back-and-forth battle that saw Park City take the first and fourth sets. Lucas Chugg dominated defensively with 13 total blocks, including two solo kill blocks, while teammate Owen Orrock led West Field’s offense with 13 kills. Despite Park City’s early momentum with a 25-19 win in the opening set, West Field rallied and now advances to face top-seeded Orem in the second round at UVU.

No. 12 Mountain View Bruins swept past No. 21 Hurricane Tigers with a 3-0 victory in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Mountain View secured the win with set scores of 25-22, 25-20, and 25-12, demonstrating strong consistency throughout the match. The Bruins’ triumph advances them to face No. 5 Payson in the second round. Hurricane ends its season with a 3-10 record.

1 of 7 Mountain View Bruins' Micah Fairbanks (5) jumps up to hit the ball in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Hurricane Tigers held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 7 Mountain View Bruins outside hitter Nicholas Nelson (24) jumps up to hit the ball over the net in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Hurricane Tigers held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 7 Hurricane Tigers setter Kasey Kearney (16) jumps up to set the volleyball in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Mountain View Bruins held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 7 Mountain View Bruins outside hitter Brody Hemphill (25) jumps up to serve the ball in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Hurricane Tigers held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 7 The Hurricane Tigers celebrate after scoring in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Mountain View Bruins held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 7 Mountain View Bruins' Micah Fairbanks (5) and Mountain View Bruins middle blocker Mac Earnest (29) jump up after Hurricane Tigers outside hitter Thailand Gubler (3) hits the ball over the net in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 7 Mountain View Bruins' Micah Fairbanks (5) celebrates after his team scores in a 4A boys varsity volleyball first-round game against the Hurricane Tigers held at Mountain View High School in Orem on Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Stansbury Stallions edged out Cedar City in a dramatic five-set match, clinching a 3-2 victory in the 4A playoffs first round on Saturday. The Stallions started strong, taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-16, but the Reds rallied, winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-16 to force a decisive fifth set. Stansbury managed to regain their composure and sealed the win with a 15-7 triumph in the final set. The Stallions will advance to face No. 4 Crimson Cliffs on May 7 at UVU.

The No. 18 seed Provo Bulldogs rallied late for a five-set victory over the No. 15 seed Snow Canyon Warriors in the first round of the 4A Volleyball Playoffs. After dropping the first set 25-19, Provo rebounded by securing the second set 25-18. A close loss in the third set didn’t deter the Bulldogs, as they stormed back to claim the final two sets, finishing with a decisive 15-11 win in the fifth. Provo advances to face No. 2 seed Murray in the second round on May 7. The win marked a notable upset in the early rounds of tournament play.

Pine View’s Nathan Mitchell led the Panthers with 10 kills and 4 blocks in a dominant straight-set victory over Mountain Crest, 3-0, in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Isaiah Warner contributed significantly with 5 aces, 22 assists, and 8 digs, propelling Pine View’s offense to comfortable set wins of 25-9, 25-18, and 25-18. Langdyn Brown managed 9 kills for Mountain Crest, but the Mustangs failed to keep pace. The win advances No. 10 Pine View to face No. 7 Timpanogos in the second round on May 7.

3A Playoffs

The Mustangs of Dugway, seeded No. 15, triumphed over the No. 18 Rockwell Marshals with a dominating three-set win, advancing to face No. 2 Salt Lake Academy in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Dugway’s decisive performance was evident as they consistently outscored Rockwell in each set, clinching a 3-0 victory.