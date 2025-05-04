“A champion is one who is remembered. A legend is one who is never forgotten.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

The Jimmer Fredette legacy is etched in what the Biblical Paul called the fleshy tablets of the heart. He will not be forgotten regardless of his endeavors.

Just that kind of entity.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

It goes beyond a basketball career that included winning the Naismith Trophy as the best college basketball player in the country in 2011.

This past week KSL Radio color analyst and attorney Mark Durrant took to X to explain one enduring encounter with Fredette. His older brother, former Provo High All-American and BYU star Devin, chimed in. It started a thread on social media as per Mark’s invitation. Fredette’s stories die hard, if at all.

Durrant got a train of responses.

“I was talking with my brother, Devin, today about the great @jimmerfredette. We shared some great memories of him and all he’s done for BYU. Some of my favorites were at Arizona, when he destroyed the Wildcats and at SDSU when Kawhi and company threw everything they had at him and still couldn’t stop him. But my favorite memory was when he took time to walk to halfcourt at the Marriott Center to take a picture with my son and daughter. I look at that picture often because it captures both the superstar and the kind and wonderful human he is,” wrote Mark Durrant.

Devin Durrant followed: “My favorite Jimmer memory was when he led BYU to victory over the then-undefeated San Diego State Aztecs — Jan. 26, 2011. Jimmer was amazing that game (that seemed to be true of Jimmer every game)! He scored 43 points against a terrific defense directed by Kawhi Leonard.

“That game was one of the most fun I ever experienced in the Marriott Center. After the game, the students rushed the court. It was a wonderful and celebratory atmosphere! Thanks to you, Jimmer, and your fantastic teammates for that sweet memory that I was able to share with my wife and kids and 20,000+ faithful Cougar fans in the Marriott Center that day 14 years ago!”

An attorney, @boydjohnsonn wrote: “On Jan. 12, 2011, after dropping 47 points at Utah, the next morning Jimmer still showed up to class, sociology of Mormonism, JFSB basement. A hush fell over the room. My surmise is this was one of the last classes he attended in person that year.”

Jason Sanders (@utahsanders) remembered a Fredette church youth night as follows: “My favorite Jimmer moment: He moves into our ward in southwest Denver right after college. The bishopric plans a youth-only night with Jimmer at my house — we had a big front room. Jimmer comes and talks to the kids about the gospel and prayer and all the good stuff. He opens it up to Q&A, after a couple kids, I raise my hand and ask a basketball question that I had been working on for days. In response, I got the stink eye! And it was well deserved. Here’s some middle-aged dude asking about hoops while he’s talking the gospel. He politely and quickly answered my question and moved on. Mad props to Jimmer!”

Related Jimmer Fredette became a man in demand on two hemispheres

Michael Smart (@michaelsmartpr) remembers attending a practice and a moment afterwards with the Cougar star. “Right before his senior season, a friend of a friend invited my four little kids (and us parents) to a practice. During a scrimmage Jimmer jammed his finger really bad — a grim hush fell over the squad. One of the trainers said something about getting it X-rayed. He walked past us, turned around, and literally signed my kids’ stuff left-handed! I still shudder when remembering how sure I was he had a broken finger.”

On a personal note, I remember an off-court moment when I caught Fredette at his charity golf tournament and asked if he could help with a teen I knew who had Asperger‘s and was bullied at school. Fredette graciously obliged. He followed me to a balcony off the banquet room of Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Vineyard, where I took out my phone and recorded a short message to this troubled teen, a word of encouragement and support, all of it personally tailored for the request.

On the just-finished Cruising with the Cougars on Carnival, more than 3,500 fans wandered the decks and mingled with BYU administrators, coaches, players and former football and basketball players. My neighbor, Bruce Bushnell, was one of those who often sought out some personalities for photo opportunities and yes, he got one with Fredette on a pool deck.

He was amazed at how accessible Fredette had made himself in what had to be hundreds and hundreds of such moments.

Fredette just retired from basketball, but will be the director of the U.S. Olympic 3X3 program in coming years.

In so many ways, his best moments are frozen in time, the 52 points against New Mexico in the MWC tournament in the Thomas & Mack; the barrage of 3-pointers against Arizona on the road; the explosion against San Diego State in the Marriott Center; and that halftime buzzer-beater against Utah in the Huntsman Center.

But it’s equally amazing that off the court Fredette’s persona has been a dependable act of charitable performance art.

Rare, unforgettable and admirable, indeed.