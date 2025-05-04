Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

It’s apparent that the Minnesota Wild coaching staff does not trust 23-year-old center Marco Rossi. He averaged just over 11 minutes per game in the playoffs and was downgraded to the fourth line — and yet he still managed two goals and three points in six games.

But you know who does trust him? Utah Hockey Club head coach André Tourigny and assistant coach Mario Duhamel.

The trio of Rossi, Tourigny and Duhamel represented the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s from 2018-2020, during which time Rossi accomplished a 120-point season (despite only playing 56 games) and the team made a trip to the Ross Robertson Cup Final.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hinted on Monday’s episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that Rossi, a pending restricted free agent, could be on the move this summer. If that’s the case, Utah should take a long, hard look at him.

Where would Marco Rossi fit into Utah HC’s lineup?

Rossi makes sense in Utah for more reasons than just his connection to the coaching staff. His age and position are exactly what they need.

Logan Cooley will undoubtedly be the franchise’s permanent No. 1 center, but the No. 2 slot is up for grabs. Barrett Hayton handled that role well this season, but on a Stanley Cup-winning team, he’s probably a perfect No. 3.

Rossi is well on his way to proving himself as a second-line center, despite his limited usage in these playoffs. He scored 40 points last year, 60 this year and with three points in the playoffs, he’s showing that he doesn’t shrink with the physicality of the postseason.

He’s only 5-foot-9, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he plays: His game revolves around proximity to the net, where he picks up a lot of rebounds. That’s a playing style that transcends age, speed and strength — look at what 39-year-old Corey Perry is doing right now.

At age 23, Rossi can grow and develop with Utah’s similarly aged core. He could be a core piece for years to come.

What would it take for Utah HC to land Marco Rossi?

General manager Bill Armstrong hinted in his postseason press conference that he’s probably not going to sign any offer sheets this summer, so the only way to land the Austrian would be via trade.

It’s hard to imagine any UHC deal that doesn’t involve Matias Maccelli going the other way — and he might fit the Wild’s systems well. He played his best hockey on a line with big guys Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse, but when their play dropped off, so did his.

The Wild have a number of giants who can put the puck in the net — they just need an elite playmaker to get them the puck.

Of course, Maccelli’s 18 points and dozens of healthy scratches this season won’t be enough to land a player like Rossi in a one-for-one swap, but it’s well-documented that Utah HC has too many young prospects to possibly be able to sign them all. Shipping one of them out with Maccelli wouldn’t make a dent in their cupboards and it might be enough to get the deal done.

For the sake of the individuals involved, the gold standard in a trade should be the one that sent Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Both players were thought to be buyout candidates, but the change of scenery turned Kuemper into a Vezina Trophy finalist and allowed Dubois to set new career highs in a number of categories.

Maccelli is a proven top-tier playmaker who didn’t have a good fit this season. Rossi is an excellent player who has struggled to gain trust. A fresh start may be exactly what both players need.