6A Playoffs

American Fork secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Layton in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The Cavemen controlled the match with scores of 25-23, 25-7, and 26-24. Max Hale made a significant impact for American Fork, hitting .429 and contributing with a setting average of 2.6. Evan Olmstead added defensive strength with 10 digs and a passing average of 2.4. With the win, American Fork advances to face No. 2 Westlake on May 9 at UVU.

Weber Warriors rallied to defeat Fremont Silverwolves in a decisive 3-1 victory during the first round of the 6A playoffs. After dropping the first set 25-21, Weber responded by winning the next three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-13, and 25-14. Key performances by Paxton Lighthall, who recorded 11 kills and five blocks, along with Bridger Smith’s 11 kills, proved crucial in driving the team’s success. Seth Cook orchestrated the offense effectively with 23 assists, while Dallin Hurd supported the back row with 16 digs. Weber advances to face No. 1 Bingham in the second round on May 9.

5A Playoffs

West Jordan outlasted Roy in a seesaw battle during the first round of the 5A playoffs, clinching a 3-2 victory in a five-set thriller. Despite trailing after the second set, the Jaguars mounted a comeback, taking the third set and sealing the match in overtime, 15-8. West Jordan’s resilience was on full display as they bounced back from a tough fourth set loss to overcome the Royals. With this hard-fought victory, West Jordan advances to face No. 6 seed Box Elder in the next round.

Taylorsville edged out Granger 3-2 in a tightly contested 5A first-round playoff match. In a game marked by intense rallies, Taylorsville took early command, capturing each of the first two quarters before Granger tied the game by winning the next two. The decisive moment came in the fifth set with Taylorsville finishing strong at 15-8. The Warriors will advance to face top-seed Maple Mountain in the second round.

In the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament, No. 15 Woods Cross defeated No. 18 West in a decisive 3-0 sweep, advancing to face No. 2 Bountiful in the second round. The Wildcats displayed strong consistency across all three sets, winning 25-23, 25-22, and 25-19, to overpower the Panthers. With the victory, Woods Cross improved their overall record to 13-12.

Springville swept past Timpview in straight sets during their 5A state tournament matchup, securing a 3-0 victory to progress to the next round. Evan Straw led the Red Devils with a stellar hitting percentage of .714, playing a key role in their dominant performance. The Thunderbirds struggled to mount a challenge, with Springville taking the sets 25-21, 25-22, and 25-20. Taylor Cook contributed significantly to Springville’s play with a 2.40 passing efficiency, while Reis Brothers added a solid .556 hitting to aid their advance. With this win, Springville sets its sights on the next round against seventh-seeded Cedar Valley.

Olympus Titans defeated the Skyline Eagles 3-1 in a tightly contested Class 5A first-round playoff matchup. Seniors Yuse Jones and Tanner Nelson were formidable at the net for Olympus, each recording 13 kills to propel their team to victory. Freshman setter Austin Hooton contributed significantly with 3 aces, part of Olympus’s total of 10 service aces that put pressure on the Eagles’ defense. Garrett Thain was a defensive powerhouse, registering four blocks, including crucial ones in the fourth set to aid in closing out the match. With a final set score of 25-22, the Titans advance to face the winner of the Roy vs. West Jordan matchup in the next round.

Junior Tanner Huff powered No. 9 Salem Hills to a decisive 3-0 victory over No. 24 Kearns in the first round of the 5A state tournament. Huff, in only his second varsity start, contributed significantly with 9 kills, leading the SkyHawks to set scores of 25-10, 25-10, and 25-19. Salem Hills averaged an impressive 12.3 kills per set and dominated at the service line with a total of 10 aces, highlighted by contributions from Kooper Stewart and Preston Taylor with three aces each. The victory propels Salem Hills to a second-round match against No. 8 Brighton on May 9 at Utah Valley University.

The No. 13-seeded Spanish Fork Dons swept the No. 20 Bonneville Lakers in straight sets in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15. Kamoho Chan led the Dons with an impressive performance, tallying 8 kills with a .278 hitting percentage and adding 4 aces. Preston Hupp added 3 aces to bolster Spanish Fork’s service game, while Mason Swenson orchestrated the offense with 22 assists. Defensively, Braxton Valle contributed significantly with 9 digs, aiding the Dons in their decisive victory. Spanish Fork advances to face No. 4 Alta in the second round at UVU.

Clearfield swept Hunter 3-0 in a dominant start to the 5A state tournament first round on May 5. The Falcons, seeded No. 12, capitalized on a strong performance from Sebastian Rodriguez, who notched 13 kills, 9 digs, and 3 blocks, helping the team secure set victories of 25-16, 25-22, and 25-15. Max Bohman facilitated Clearfield’s attack with 32 assists, while Bode Davis contributed significantly at the net with 8 blocks and 5 kills. With the win, Clearfield advances to face No. 5 Viewmont in the second round at UVU.