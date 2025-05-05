Elon defensive back Dylan Tucker (24) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Roster construction is — ever increasingly — an on-going endeavor in modern college football. There is no such thing as a solidified roster anymore, not with the NCAA transfer portal and NIL.

Even in so called slow periods, like the summer, player movement is rampant.

Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall has been pleased overall when it comes to the construction of Utah State’s 2025 roster — the Aggies managed to retain many of the players who are expected to be major contributors this upcoming season — but expects to continue to add to the roster over the coming months.

“Not only (for) some depth, but there’s some players that we have a more immediate need for as well,” Mendenhall told KSL Sports’ Scott Garrard last week. “... I don’t know what percentage of college football teams are not currently looking adding in some way, shape or form. It’s certainly not the exception, it’s the rule right now. It’s just how many.

“And really, if you’re going in with double digit (additions) that’s really difficult to find the right fit for your program at that position that will really make a difference. If you have a handful-ish, that is way more reasonable and you have a chance to generate some momentum with skill selections and enough vetting to hit the right need.”

So who is on the move as it relates to Utah State football? Who’ve the Aggies added this spring and who’ve they lost?

Since April 1, the Aggies have landed some notable transfers, including three from Power Four programs.

Dylan Tucker

Elon University (FCS)

Cornerback

5-foot-11, 193 pounds.

One year of eligibility remaining.

Tucker played in 10 games last season, starting nine times. He totaled 30 tackles (22 solo), including a tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, an interception and a fumble recovery

Jimmy Liston

Purdue

Offensive line

6-foot-3, 305 pounds.

Three years of eligibility remaining

A consensus three-star prospect coming out of high school, Liston played in four games during his career with the Boilermakers, all as a freshman in 2023.

John Gayer

Cal

Defensive end

6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

Two years of eligibility remaining.

A junior college All-American in 2024 — at the College of San Mateo (CA), he recorded up 53 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks — Gayer transferred to Cal in December before entering the transfer portal and moving to USU.

Naki Fahina

New Mexico State

Defensive tackle

6-feet, 300 pounds.

One year of eligibility remaining.

Fahina started all 12 games with New Mexico State last year and recorded 29 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and blocked a kick. Before playing for NMSU, Fahina was at UNLV.

Landon Rehkow

BYU

Punter

6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

Three years of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons with the Cougars, Rehklow played in five games and punted five times — averaging 36 yards per punt.

Lehi’s Grayson Brousseau and Jaxon Christensen celebrate after Christensen made a touchdown reception in a 5A football semifinal game against Stansbury at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Aggies have managed to avoid an exodus of players post spring-ball, but there have still be defections, multiple to Power 4 teams no less.

Grayson Brousseau

Oklahoma State

Tight end

6-foot-5, 220 pounds.

A former three-star prospect who appeared in four games last season as a true freshman, Brousseau was viewed by many as the future at tight end for Utah State, especially with a very vet-heavy TE room.

Siolaa “Ricky” Lolohea

Oklahoma

Defensive line

6-foot-3, 305 pounds.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboy appeared in eight games for USU last season and recorded 10 tackles (six solo), including a tackle for loss.

Will Safris

No transfer destination yet

Kicker

5-foot-10, 175 pounds.

One of USU’s more notable offseason additions, Safris transferred from Missouri and was rated a 5-star punter.

Jack Hestera

No transfer destination yet

Wide receiver

6-feet, 185 pounds.

One of a few fairly productive receivers for USU last season — behind Jalen Royals – Hestera finished the year with 24 receptions for 340 yards (14.17 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.

Kadiyon Sweat

No transfer destination yet

Safety

6-feet, 180 pounds.

Former three-star recruit, Sweat was a notable local addition for USU two years ago, but he didn’t make an appearance in a game in any of the last two seasons.

Macyo “Taz” Williams

No transfer destination yet

Defensive tackle

6-foot-1, 280 pounds.

The Kent State transfer was expected to be a major difference maker for the Aggies last year along the defensive front, but played in only four games before suffering a season-ending injury. In those four games played, Williams recorded nine tackles (four solo), including a tackle for loss.