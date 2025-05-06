Utah Hockey Club’s General Manager Bill Armstrong and President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong speak at an end-of-season press conference at the Kearns Olympic Oval on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Hockey Club, didn’t notice the rain in Salt Lake City when he woke up Tuesday morning. Nothing could get him down — he’d just gotten a free upgrade in the form of the fourth overall pick in this summer’s draft.

It was an almost unprecedented leap. The only other time a team had jumped 10 or more spots through the draft lottery was when the Philadelphia Flyers did it in 2017. That said, the New York Islanders’ nine-point jump just minutes prior to Utah’s wasn’t exactly anticipated either.

Now comes the question: If Armstrong decides to keep the pick, rather than trading it, which players will he be looking at?

Here are a few that come to mind.

James Hagens

Position: C

C Size: 5-foot-11, 176 pounds

5-foot-11, 176 pounds Birthplace: Hauppauge, New York

Hauppauge, New York Current team: Boston College, NCAA

Mere months ago, James Hagens was the consensus first overall pick. He’s still believed by most to be a top-five talent, but his stock has fallen to the point where he could be available at No. 4.

After tying Patrick Kane for the eighth-most single-season points in U.S. National Team Development Program history last season, Hagens joined Boston College this year, where he averaged precisely a point per game. That’s not bad, but it doesn’t necessarily scream “first overall” the way Macklin Celebrini’s 64 points in 38 games did last season.

Hagens’ critics also point out that he’s smaller than the average first-line center at 5-11. If Utah were to pick him, he’d be the shortest prospect in its system.

At his best, Hagens is an excellent skater and an elite playmaker. He might not play in the NHL next season, but he should be a regular NHLer soon enough. Could you imagine a center depth chart of Logan Cooley, James Hagens, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin?

Michael Misa

Position: C/LW

C/LW Size: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

6-foot-1, 185 pounds Birthplace: Oakville, Ontario

Oakville, Ontario Current team: Saginaw Spirit, OHL

It’s probably a longshot, but if Michael Misa is still available when Utah picks, Armstrong and his company will be thrilled.

Misa is one of just nine players to ever be granted exceptional player status in the CHL, meaning he got to start playing at age 15, rather than 16. You may have heard of a few others on the list: Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard, John Tavares, etc.

Porter Martone

Position: RW

RW Size: 6-foot-3, 207 pounds

6-foot-3, 207 pounds Birthplace: Peterborough, Ontario

Peterborough, Ontario Current team: Brampton Steelheads, OHL

With two exceptions, every player in UHC’s prospect pool is 6-foot-1 or taller — and more than half of them are 6-foot-3-plus.

Porter Martone fits that bill.

He’s also a silky stickhandler, an elite playmaker and an above-average shooter. Many of his goals come from the dirty areas in front of the net, as should be the case for such a big guy. He’ll be a top-six winger in the NHL in no time.

Jake O’Brien

Position: C

C Size: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

6-foot-2, 170 pounds Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Current team: Brantford Bulldogs, OHL

If Utah HC drafts Jake O’Brien, let me be the first to propose the nickname “Mini Tuna.”

He shares a surname with Liam “Spicy Tuna” O’Brien, though their games are nothing alike. Jake is a pure playmaker. He doesn’t shoot a ton, but when he does, he can wire it.

Jake O’Brien is tall but scrawny. He’ll need to fill out more, but don’t worry — he’s only 17. He’s still growing.

Anton Frondell

Position: C

C Size: 6-foot-0, 196 pounds

6-foot-0, 196 pounds Birthplace: Trångsund, Sweden

Trångsund, Sweden Current team: Djurgårdens IF, Allsvenskan

Playing in Sweden’s second tier of professional hockey this year, Anton Frondell topped NHL Central Scouting’s list of international skaters. He’s expected to go in the latter half of the top 10, so if Utah wants him, he’ll likely be available.

No U18 player has ever scored more points per game in a season than Frondell did this year. That includes current NHL stars like William Nylander, David Pastrňák, Filip Forsberg and Jesper Bratt.

Frondell’s 196 pounds are disproportionate to his 6-foot-0 frame. He’s big and powerful and can take the puck to the net. He also has a wicked shot and can make plays with the best of them.

Roger McQueen

Position: C

C Size: 6-foot-5, 192 pounds

6-foot-5, 192 pounds Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Current team: Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL

It’s hard to properly evaluate Roger McQueen, who missed most of the season with a fractured spine. Upon returning from injury, he had 10 goals and 17 points in 20 games, but there are certainly question marks about his overall health.

What we do know is that McQueen is a beast. He’s big, he’s physical, he can take the puck to the net at will and he can stickhandle with the best of ‘em.