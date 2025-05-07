Juan Diego’s girls golf team has never won a state championship, but that could change this week after its strong opening round of the 3A state tournament on Wednesday.

The Soaring Eagle shot a 339 at Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful, and leads defending state championship Richfield, which recorded a 346. Morgan shot a 356 and sits in third place despite the best regular season stroke average in 3A.

Richfield has won five of the past six 3A state championships, but has some work to do heading into Thursday’s final round.

Even though Juan Diego has never won a team title, sophomore Sabrina Macias will try and make it a Juan Diego repeat in the medalist chance. Macias leads the 3A state tournament after 18 holes as she shot a 4-over 75 on Wednesday.

She settled down after an early double-bogey, and owns a one-stroke lead over region foe Paige Anae, with the Providence Hall freshman firing a 5-over 76.

Richfield’s Shelby Gardner is in third place after an opening round 80, while Morgan’s Jane Poll is in fourth with an 81.

Gardner and Poll each won their respective region titles, and both are more than capable of going low on Thursday to make a push for the individual title. They need to avoid the big numbers that plagued them on Wednesday though, as they each recorded three double bogeys.

Class 3A state tournament

At Lakeside Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

1. Juan Diego, 339

2. Richfield, 346

3. Morgan, 356

4. Juab, 379

5. Grantsville, 394

5. Judge Memorial, 394

7. Union, 410

8. Carbon, 430

Individual leaders (Top 20)