Kanab 7, Beaver 5

The two-time defending 2A state champion Kanab Cowboys again advanced to the finals with a miraculous come-from-behind 7-5 victory against 2A West Region rival Beaver on Friday.

The game looked to be a barn burner from the get-go, as both teams scored multiple runs in the first inning, with Beaver taking a 3-2 lead.

Both teams’ pitchers settled in after that, but Beaver extended its lead to two runs with an RBI double from Gabe Robinson, who finished with two RBIs.

But everything changed in the sixth inning when Kanab loaded the bases on three consecutive walks. Sophomore Lattimer Glover came up to bat and quickly reached an 0-2 count before crushing a double to left field to score two runs and tie the game.

Fellow underclassman Kanon Virostko then hit a 2-RBI triple to give Kanab the lead.

Kanab head coach Craig Brinkerhoff said of Glover, “I just wanted him to slow things down, take a deep breath… the game can get pretty big for some kids, especially this time, so we just wanted him to slow things down… he came through.”

Kanab had fallen twice to Beaver earlier this season in 5-1 and 10-2 losses in March but the Cowboys didn’t let that get to them.

“Our mentality is we just play to win,” Brinkerhoff said. “Beaver, they’re a great ball club. I’m just really proud of our guys, the effort that they stuck with. Those guys just battled.”

South Sevier vs. Grand County

South Sevier crushed Grand County, winning 13-0 Friday, to survive in advance in the 2A baseball playoffs.

Senior pitcher Bigs Northrup was huge for the Rams, as he pitched in both of their games Friday and dominated in each. In the second game, he struck out eight batters in just 3 2/3 innings.

“We’ve got a lot of boys, a lot of people that are ready for big moments. This kid today, unbelievable,” South Sevier coach Eric Baker said.

“The efficiency, the mindset, the sheer will to go out and dominate two games in one day is crazy. To be able to look at this kid and know that he’s capable of that is as high of praise as you’re going to get.”

Of the trust Baker has in his players, Northrup said, “It’s a different feeling. It really is something. I’ve played with him for four years and I’ve loved every minute of it. I just appreciate the faith in me.”

South Sevier will face off against Beaver Saturday morning to determine a spot final spot in the finals. The two teams split a series earlier this season.