Juan Diego’s Keanau Lei Foc competes in 3A state finals at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Keanau Lei Foc transferred from his French Polynesia (Tahiti) home to the Salt Lake City area last summer. When he returns later this month, he will be a state champion.

The Juan Diego junior dominated his opponents all season, and then rolled through the 3A boys state tennis tournament at Liberty Park. He concluded an undefeated season by giving the Soaring Eagle team a purpose and someone to cheer for on a warm, breezy afternoon Saturday.

Juan Diego has never been a tennis power, though. Instead, traditional rivals Waterford and Rowland Hall battled until the end before the Ravens claimed the 3A state championship.

Waterford won individual titles in No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles to edge Rowland Hall, 53-52. Judge Memorial finished with 35 points, Ogden 27, Juan Diego 19 and Grantsville and Morgan tied with 14.

“The difference was our seniors,” said Waterford coach Ken Wade. “Our first doubles team (of Preston Jenkins/Sahil Shah) had an up-and-down season but they pulled this one out when we needed it.”

Jenkins, a senior, won his third doubles crown, combining with a different teammate each time. Freshman Shiv Sondhi also won in singles play to help the Ravens to their first state crown since 2022 and end Rowland Hall’s two-year reign.

The two schools have consistently battled for 3A’s top spot, finishing 1-2 the last four seasons.

“We had at least seven players contribute to our success,” Wade said. “We had the depth this year and the kids were eager to get back on top.”

About the only spot those two schools couldn’t overcome was No. 1 singles, where Lei Foc stole the show. Juan Diego coach Heather Foy said she recognized her top player’s talents immediately, and his success and good nature made him a hit with his teammates.

“He has his own fan club and has turned a lot of heads,” Foy said. “He’s dedicated and has a great attitude. He’s a winner and very gracious.”

Lei Foc said he has about 15 trophies scattered around his room in Tahiti, mostly from tournaments in the South Pacific and Australia. He is still trying to build his resume in America, playing soccer and tennis.

Foy was unable to schedule many non-region matches against Utah’s larger schools. She said she was proud that Lei Foc was able to easily handle his 3A opponents at state, finally finishing a perfect weekend with a straight-set win over Judge Memorial’s Diego Garrido after Garrido endured a three-set win only 30 minutes previously.

“I knew him, and knew he would be tired,” Lei Foc said. “I tried to just make him run a lot.”

Lei Foc said he had no plans to celebrate afterward, and wasn’t even sure if he would call home to promote his win. In all likelihood, it will be the first of many, and perhaps initiate the start of turning Juan Diego into a 3A tennis powerhouse.