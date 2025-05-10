Maple Mountain celebrates their win over Wasatch for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
By Melissa Yack

Sometimes players and coaches can lose sight of just how hard winning can be, especially when the wins roll in, but that has never been the case, nor will it ever be if Maple Mountain’s boys volleyball team has its way.

The program has set a culture of “Team is family, never assume anything and go put in the work.” The culture has paid off for the top-ranked Golden Eagles, who swept No. 4 Wasatch 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) Saturday for a second-straight 5A boys title.

“Staying humble is really what helped us get here. Nothing’s given to us,” said Maple Mountain’s Trey Thornton.

Coming off last season’s championship, Golden Eagles coach Napolean Galang knew he had great returning players and great incoming players heading into this season, but that was no guarantee for another successful run. That didn’t come until the work started in the gym at the beginning of this year.   

“We had this preseason tournament where we knew there was something special about this team,” said Galang. “From Day 1, they knew what they wanted, and they worked so hard every day in practice for it.”

1 of 42
Wasatch’s Alec Slater is blocked by Maple Mountain’s Trey Thornton and Abe Hawkins as they play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 42
Maple Mountain’s Matheus Borges spikes the ball over Wasatch’s Alec Slater as they play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 42
Maple Mountain’s Trey Thornton spikes the ball over Wasatch’s Carter Smith, as they play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 42
Maple Mountain celebrates their win over Wasatch for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
38 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
40 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
41 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
42 of 42
Maple Mountain and Wasatch play for the 5A boys volleyball championship in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For Maple Mountain, much of its dominance has been behind Thornton, the reigning Mr. Volleyball in the state. That dominance includes dropping only nine sets and going undefeated against Utah teams this year, while finishing with a 29-1 record.

The one loss came against an out of state team in a tournament back in March.

“A lot of teams plan for us, and Trey is so good, but we have a whole team that is just as lethal,” said Galang.

It helps when you have weapons behind Thornton, but the reality is whether he’s swinging or the decoy, he draws the focus of defenses.  

“We just feed him the ball. He’s our captain. When we need something, he’s our go to. He’s going to leave a legacy for this school,” added Galang.

Thornton’s legacy will extend beyond the school as he’s likely to snatch up the state’s highest honor again after another outstanding season, but what’s funny about the BYU signee is he likes talking more about passing than anything, as he believes his team is the best passing team in the state.

“Every single game, I think we outperform in the passing category,” said Thornton. “I personally would rather have a good pass or dig than a big kill. It’s just how I am.”

Thornton isn’t wrong, as watching Maple Mountain is a thing of beauty with the way it sets up its attackers. There’s the combination of flawless passes with digs nobody thinks anyone will make, both driven by freshman libero McKay Beattie.

Then there’s the set that comes from Taft Hillman, whose vision for finding players and mixing things up is unparalleled, not to mention that Hillman is 6-foot-7, which often throws teams off at the net when they are expecting him to hit or dump rather than set.

“I was in about sixth grade and I was playing with some of my dad’s friends and I realized I couldn’t hit, so I started setting,” Tillman said laughing.

View Comments

The choice has paid off for the setter, who runs the offense in a way that confuses opposing teams because they never know which weapon he’s going to turn to.

That was the case Saturday as the Wasps, like many teams, just couldn’t find an answer for Maple Mountain’s attack. They fought until the end behind seven kills from JJ Serre and 13 assists from Brody Hulme.

In the end, the season closed out like many expected it would after Maple Mountain tallied win after win. Thornton led all players with 17 kills while Hillman added 27 assists. 

“It’s just a testament to how hard the boys worked, how hard my coaching staff worked to get to this point,” said Galang. “It looks easy, but we’ve had our struggles and it’s just so satisfying to see it pay off in the end.”

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.