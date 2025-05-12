Jackson State cornerback Tayvion Beasley (28) knocks away a pass intended for Campbell wide receiver RJ Jackson (17) during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Jackson State won 22-14.

BYU has added another piece to its defensive secondary.

Defensive back Tayvion Beasley has committed to the Cougars, according to a Monday report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Beasley spent the past two years at San Diego State, redshirting in 2023 before appearing in 12 games on special teams for the Aztecs last season.

The Los Angeles area native began his collegiate career at Jackson State playing for head coach Deion Sanders. He played 195 snaps at cornerback across 11 games in 2022 with two interceptions and a 74.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Following Sanders’ move to Colorado, Beasley followed him to Boulder and spent the spring of 2023 with the Buffaloes before entering the portal and landing at San Diego State.

Beasley’s commitment to BYU is something of a full circle moment.

As a 3-star high school prospect back in 2019, his first collegiate offer came from the Cougars. Now, six years later he’ll get to suit up for the program with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

The majority of Beasley’s playing time has come at corner, but he’s logged a few snaps at strong safety as well over the course of his career.

He joins a BYU defensive secondary led by veterans Tanner Wall, Mory Bamba and Evan Johnson along with emerging contributors Jonathan Kabeya, Tre Alexander, Tommy Prassas and others.