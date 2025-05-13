Utah Utes head coach Gavin Petersen claps his hands after a score as Utah and Utah State women play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

For the second time in three seasons, the Utah women’s basketball team is headed to the Mohegan Sun Arena for a high-profile nonconference matchup.

This time, the Utes will face defending national champion UConn in the 12th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Nov. 21.

The matchup was announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tuesday.

For the first time, the Women’s Showcase will feature a four-team, tournament-style format, with Syracuse and Michigan also playing a first-round game on Nov. 21.

Each team will be ensured two games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the championship and third-place games taking place on Nov. 23.

“We are excited to play in this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase,” Utah head coach Gavin Petersen said in a statement.

“It’s always an elite level of competition and a great opportunity to test ourselves early. This year is no exception and will prove to be a great event showcasing women’s basketball.”

This will be the first meeting ever between Utah and UConn. The Huskies beat South Carolina 82-59 in this past year’s national championship game to earn UConn’s 12th national title in the sport.

“The return of the 2025 NCAA women’s champions, UConn, highlights what promises to be the most exciting Women’s Showcase yet,” John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

“With four outstanding programs competing in a tournament-style format for the first time, this event continues to elevate the platform for women’s college basketball and celebrate the exceptional talent of today’s student-athletes.”

The Utes have a 1-1 overall record against Michigan and have never faced Syracuse.

Two years ago, Utah took on South Carolina in the showcase. In that game, the Utes held tough against that year’s eventual national champions — behind 37 points from Alissa Pili — before the Gamecocks pulled away to win by nine.