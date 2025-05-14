Beaver’s Brittni Crum reacts after finishing her final hole in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Crum was the individual winner and Beaver was the team winner.

Before Wednesday’s 2A state girls golf tournament, the best score Beaver High junior Brittni Crum had ever posted in a round of golf was 91.

Naturally, with the wind howling, temperature dropping and heavy rain making conditions downright miserable at The Ridge Golf Course in West Valley City, Crum shot a 9-over-par 81 and won 2A medalist honors by three strokes over Rowland Hall’s Kate Weissman, the runner-up.

“The best I have ever done in a tournament is a 97, so yeah, you could say I’m a little surprised,” Crum said.

Thanks to Crum’s career round and gritty play by teammates Gentry Brown, Sunnie Moon and Mone Williams in some of the worst weather for golf imaginable for much of the day, Beaver rolled to its third-straight 2A girls golf championship.

About the only thing the Beavers did wrong Wednesday was drop the championship trophy at the clubhouse at The Ridge, after receiving it from Utah Section PGA Executive Director Devin Dehlin. And it was nowhere near as slippery as the grips on their golf clubs.

“The weather wasn’t the best, but we are used to it,” Crum said. “In our region tournament (Region 18), we were playing in pouring rain, so I guess we kinda got practice for this tournament. We just had to fight through it.”

1 of 16 Beaver’s Brittni Crum competes in and wins the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 16 Rowland Hall’s Kate Weissman competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Weissman placed second in the individual championship. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 16 North Summit’s Cali Leininger competes in windy and rainy conditions during the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 16 Waterford’s Kaycee Kim competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Kim placed fourth in the individual championship. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 16 Beaver’s Brittni Crum reacts after finishing her final hole in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Crum was the individual winner and Beaver was the team winner. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 16 A golfer competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 16 South Sevier’s Mylie Miller competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Miller placed third in the individual championship. South Sevier placed second in the team championship. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 16 Beaver’s Brittni Crum competes in and wins the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 16 A golfer competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 16 Beaver’s Brittni Crum reacts after finishing her final hole in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Crum was the individual winner and Beaver was the team winner. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 16 Beaver’s Brittni Crum gets a hug after competing in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Crum was the individual winner and Beaver was the team winner. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 16 Beaver’s Brittni Crum competes in and wins the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 16 American Heritage’s Anna Eggertsen competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 16 Rowland Hall’s Kate Weissman and South Sevier’s Mylie Miller line up their putts in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Weissman placed second and Miller placed third in the individual championship. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 16 A golfer competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 16 South Sevier’s Mylie Miller competes in the girls 2A state golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Miller placed third in the individual category. South Sevier placed second in the team championship. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

That they did, beating Region 18 champion South Sevier by 23 strokes. Beaver came in at +69, while the Rams were at +92 and third-place Rowland Hall finished at +105.

Beaver coach Chanda Gardner said she was a “little bit” surprised by the runaway win because her squad — which numbers 20 girls — didn’t win a region match or tournament all season, losing to South Sevier or Millard in all six get-togethers.

“We have been watching South Sevier shoot really low numbers all season,” Gardner said. “We came into it hoping for the best today and we are just glad it worked out.”

Gardner said the adverse conditions “definitely” helped the Beavers, who experience it regularly at their home course, Canyon Breeze Golf Club in Beaver.

“My kids know how to play in bad weather, and I think it gave us a little bit of an edge,” Gardner said.

The coach, who doubles as the manager of Canyon Breeze, said the key to the three-peat was Crum’s incredible improvement and solid rounds by Moon and Brown, the only senior who posted a score for Beaver on Wednesday. Crum, Moon, Williams and Kale McWilliams, who posted a non-counting +37, are all juniors.

“Most of these girls next year will be seniors and are really hoping to four-peat,” she said. “So I am sure the pressure is going to really hit us. But you know, pressure is a privilege.”

Gardner said she allows anyone who wants to be on the golf team be on the golf team, which is why she carries 20 players.

“We don’t cut, because we feel like everyone should learn to play the game, and just try to grow and expand themselves. Everyone deserves to play golf,” she said.

Waterford and American Heritage tied for fourth, while North Sevier placed sixth.

Individually, South Sevier’s Mylie Miller placed third, while Waterford’s Kaycee Kim was fourth. Brown, Beaver’s lone senior starter, tied for fifth with teammate Moon and Abby Gough of Saint Joseph.

“It is unreal,” said Brown. “I didn’t expect a three-peat, but it feels really, really good. I am really proud of us. … We came in with no pressure, and just ready to play, and got great results. It is awesome.”

Said Gardner, who is building a dynasty at the 2A level: “The reason we do so well is we have a lot of depth, and we have small greens (at Canyon Breeze), and the kids learn how to really develop their short game there. We have had some good players come out of that golf course.”

As for Crum’s big day, Gardner said it is amazing what the junior can do when she concentrates.

“Brittni is such a fun little hyper individual, and I think today she just actually focused, to be so honest with you,” Gardner said. “I think she can always play this good all the time, but she has to keep her mind on the game. Right, sis?”

Wednesday, she was right as rain — and there was a lot of it.

Class 2A state tournament

At The Ridge Golf Club

Full leaderboard

Final Team scores

1. Beaver, 357

2. South Sevier, 380

3. Rowland Hall, 393

4. Waterford, 404

5. American Heritage, 404

6. North Sevier, 424

7. St. Joseph, 430

8. Millard

Final individual results (Top 20)