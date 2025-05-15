CHICAGO — Carlos Boozer is looking to broaden his NBA horizons and the Utah Jazz are welcoming him with open arms.

A longtime Jazz fan favorite, Boozer is joining the Jazz front office staff. Though an earlier report suggested that Boozer would be hired by the Jazz as a scout the role is a little more nuanced than that, according to team sources.

Boozer had expressed interest in learning the business side of the NBA from a front office perspective and is expected to slowly transition into a role with the Jazz over the course of the next year. Boozer, who currently lives in Miami, will be helping the Jazz out with some scouting duties while he remains in Florida, but a more defined and concrete role will be ironed out down the road.

Jazz fans will remember that former NBA player Avery Bradley was seen hanging around the team and Jazz coaching staff for a while at the end of the 2023-24 season before he eventually was officially made a part of the Jazz staff in the front office branch of the team’s player development department. So, it’s not a surprise that the Jazz are working with Boozer in finding the right kind of role.

Boozer, who played for the Jazz from 2004-2010 and has been a familiar face around the team since his playing days, was with the Jazz during some pre-draft workouts last week and NBA combine activities in Chicago this week.

Boozer’s sons Cameron and Cayden (twins) will be playing at Duke next season and both are currently projected to be first-round selections in the 2026 NBA draft. Cameron has largely been considered one of the top-3 prospects for the 2026 draft class. The status of Boozer’s children has made him intimately familiar with the high school and incoming collegiate class of prospects over the last few years.

In 2007, Boozer was part of the Jazz team that made the Western Conference Finals and Boozer was named an All-Star while on the Jazz roster in 2007 and 2008. His NBA playing career spanned four teams and 13 years from 2002 to 2015.