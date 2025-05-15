Herriman’s Jude Leatham (18) catches the ball during a boys lacrosse 6A second-round game between Weber and Herriman at Herriman High School in Herriman on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

6A Playoffs

In a tight 6A state tournament second-round matchup, No. 6 Mountain Ridge (13-5) edged No. 11 Lehi (9-7) with a 6-5 victory. The Sentinels secured their win with a key transition goal by low defense Logan Kemp, capping off a performance that featured contributions from six different scorers. Matthew Wittwer’s impressive goalie effort, boasting a 64% save percentage, played a pivotal role in Mountain Ridge’s success.

Kai Beynon scored five goals to lead Farmington (14-4) to a commanding 10-3 victory over Riverton (5-11) in a Class 6A state tournament second-round matchup. Mitch Milne added two goals for the Phoenix as they secured their place in the next round. The Silverwolves struggled to find their rhythm against Farmington’s strong defense and efficient offense.

Corner Canyon (15-1) dominated Pleasant Grove (5-14) in a decisive 20-1 victory in their state tournament second-round matchup. Kampton Dutton led the charge for the Chargers with three goals and four assists. The Chargers’ defense, bolstered by Mason Brady, Will Perry, and Rhett King, alongside Easton Daynes and Noah Dunbar’s proficiency in face-offs, played a crucial role in securing the win.

Herriman (11-6), the No. 8 seed, emerged victorious in a tightly contested 6A state tournament second round game, defeating No. 9 Weber (11-7) with a final score of 8-4.

Davis (16-2) defeated Syracuse (5-14), 23-7, in a Class 6A state tournament second-round game. The Darts showcased their offensive depth against the Titans to advance in the playoffs.

Fremont (11-5) battled back from an 8-4 deficit in the third quarter to narrowly beat Westlake (6-8) 10-9 in a 6A state tournament second round game. Kaydin Berry contributed four goals and two assists, while Seth Hale’s defensive prowess was on display with 11 caused turnovers, two assists, and five ground balls. With this win, Fremont advances to the next stage of the tournament.

In a matchup of the Class 6A state tournament’s second round, No. 5 Lone Peak (12-4) secured an 11-4 victory over No. 12 Bingham (8-10).

Carson Butterfield’s impressive contribution of three goals and five assists helped propel Skyridge (17-0) to an 18-4 victory over Copper Hills (5-9) in a 6A state tournament second-round game. Cabell Buechner added five goals and one assist to the Falcons’ dominant performance, while Jaxton Hansen secured the net with nine saves. Eight different players recorded goals for Skyridge in the win.

5A Playoffs

Maple Mountain (11-5) edged out Cedar Valley (11-5) with a final score of 6-4 in a 5A state tournament second-round playoff matchup. The Golden Eagles utilized their defense to keep the Aviators at bay, maintaining control throughout the game.

Brighton (14-3) advanced to the next round of the 5A state tournament with a 19-11 victory over Skyline (7-12) in a second round matchup. Gabe Carrera led the Bengals with six goals and four assists, while Andrew Salinas chipped in four goals and five assists. The top-seeded Bengals dominated throughout the game, eliminating No. 16 Skyline from the tournament.

In a commanding 5A state tournament second-round performance, Alta (12-6) triumphed over Spanish Fork (11-8) with a decisive 19-5 victory. Braxton Horoba led the Hawks with five goals and three assists, while JJ Massi also contributed five goals. Spencer Parry’s five caused turnovers and Kellen Torina’s impressive 14 out of 19 faceoff wins further solidified Alta’s strong showing.

Reese Smith delivered a strong performance for Park City (11-5), contributing six ground balls, three caused turnovers, one goal, and an assist in a decisive 12-2 victory against Wasatch (9-9) in a 5A state tournament second-round game. Park City had control throughout and demonstrated their defensive prowess by limiting Wasatch’s opportunities.

Olympus (13-4) edged past Box Elder (8-10) with a 4-3 victory, securing their spot in the next round of the Class 5A state tournament. Goalie Andrew Borden was pivotal, recording nine saves to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive. This second-round matchup highlighted Olympus’ resilience, as they navigated the close contest effectively to clinch the win.

James Bauer scored four goals and added one assist in Highland’s narrow 10-9 victory over Timpview in a second round 5A state tournament game. Highland (10-7) managed to edge out Timpview (12-5) with a consistent performance.

Northridge (10-5) secured a 9-7 victory over East (10-9) in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Northridge’s Canyon Dugger was pivotal with two goals and a crucial four-goal run, while Nokoni Rosse made 18 saves to keep the game competitive. Brandon Smith’s leadership helped solidify the Knights’ defense throughout the match.

4A Playoffs

Sky View (12-6) cruised past Dixie (12-7) with a decisive 17-5 victory in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament. Playing on their home field, the Bobcats dominated throughout, ensuring their spot in the quarterfinals.

Snow Canyon (14-3) advanced in the 4A state tournament second round with a 13-4 victory over Timpanogos (10-7). Luke Richardson led the Warriors with seven goals, while John Freihofner contributed two early goals. Jameson Jones had two goals for the Timberwolves. Defensive efforts by BYU commit Maddix McCarther helped solidify the win for Snow Canyon.

In a commanding performance at the Class 4A state tournament second round, Judge Memorial (12-6) triumphed over Ridgeline (6-13) with a 14-3 victory. The Bulldogs took control early, dominating the first half with an 11-1 lead. Highlighting the game, Judge Memorial saw contributions from 10 different players, showcasing offensive depth and a well-rounded team effort. On the defensive side, Dylan Krannich excelled with one assist, four ground balls, and seven caused turnovers. Ridgeline’s Colbie Hislop added notable defensive contributions with five ground balls and four caused turnovers despite their loss.

Top-ranked West Field (14-3) routed Mountain View (5-11) in a decisive 21-0 4A state tournament second-round match. Gage Wright led the Longhorns with three goals and three assists, while Brady Call added three goals. Lincoln Miller contributed two goals and two assists as West Field advanced in the playoffs.

The Mustangs (8-8) rallied to secure an 11-9 victory over the Ravens (12-1) in a 4A state tournament second-round matchup. Davis Cooper led the way for Mountain Crest with five goals, while Parker Andrus contributed with two goals and four assists. Cameron King added three goals and two assists, helping the Mustangs advance in the tournament.

Gary Bolton’s impressive six-goal performance led the No. 7 Payson Lions (14-4) to a 14-11 victory over No. 10 Green Canyon Wolves (10-9) in the 4A state tournament’s second round. Austin Ewell contributed with two goals and three assists, enhancing the Lions’ offensive effort. Talan Hardy bolstered Payson’s defense with 15 saves, securing their advancement in the tournament.

Bear River (13-4) surged past Jordan (6-13) with a decisive 17-10 victory in the second round of the 4A state tournament. Carson Brown led the Bears with two goals and five assists, while Preston Wilkinson contributed four goals and an assist. Despite an effort from Kash Avery with two goals and four assists for the Beetdiggers, Bear River maintained control throughout the contest.

Noah Schuyler scored eight goals and assisted on three others to lead Juan Diego (8-9) to a commanding 17-7 victory over Canyon View (11-4) in a 4A state tournament second-round game. Cooper Pecora dominated faceoffs, going 21 for 26 and collecting 12 ground balls, while Parker Stolz contributed four goals and four assists. Brayden Anderson recorded seven saves to help secure the win on the road.