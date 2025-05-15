Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. The Utah native finished the first round Thursday at 1-under.

Former BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn has a lot of work to do if he wants to make the cut in his first major golf championship.

Meanwhile, former Salt Lake City resident Tony Finau is in good shape to play this weekend after shooting a 1-under 70 on Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Starting on the 10th hole Thursday morning, Fishburn made birdies on holes 14 and 15 to get to 2-under, but from there it was a bogey-filled nightmare for the Ogden native who is in his second season on the PGA Tour. Fishburn, 32, made six straight bogeys after the hot start, then also bogeyed holes 6 and 9 and posted a 6-over 77 in his first round.

Finau was tied for 23rd and Fisburn was in 134th place at 1 p.m. MDT Thursday with most of the field of 156 still out on the course. Another golfer who struggled in the morning wave was former PGA champion Phil Mickelson, who carded an 8-over 79.

Playing in his 36th major and 11th PGA Championship, Finau is looking to make the cut in the PGA for the ninth-straight year. He tied for 18th at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, last year, fading on the weekend a bit after a great start.

Finau also started on the back nine Thursday and was 1-over at the turn; he birdied the difficult 454-yard No. 2 hole to get to even par, then bogeyed No. 3 before making birdies on two of his final six holes.

Friday, Fishburn will tee off at 10:41 a.m. MDT with Andre Chi and Seamus Power.

Finau will start on the No. 1 tee at 11:58 a.m. with Nicolai Hojgaard and Max Greyserman.

Finau, who is still seeking his first major championship win, is No. 43 on the FedEx Cup points list, while Fishburn is 107th.