6A Playoffs

Bingham (16-7) roared back with a six-run fourth inning to win 13-3 over Fremont (11-15) in the 6A Super Regional Best-of-3 series, sweeping the series. Jenna Thomas went 2 for 3, contributing four RBIs, including a decisive three-run triple in the fourth inning. Kendra Hintze was the winning pitcher for the Miners, allowing only four hits and striking out five.

Mountain Ridge (21-4) defeated American Fork (8-19) with a 10-0 win, securing their spot by sweeping the 6A Super Regional Best-of-3 series. The Sentinels set the tone early with a three-run first inning and continued with another three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Red Brooks was a key contributor going 2-for-2 with one double and one RBI, while American Fork struggled at the plate, managing only two hits against Mountain Ridge’s strong pitching.

Herriman (16-10) sealed a sweep in the 6A Super Regional Best-of-3 series by defeating Syracuse (15-12) with a commanding 13-1 nonregion victory. The Mustangs took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and followed it up with a six-run surge in the second. Herriman’s Jaylee Hansen went 2 for 4 at the plate, driving in four runs, while Ashlyn Beratto secured the win with five strikeouts. Syracuse broke through with a lone run in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to extend the series.

Lehi (21-8) shut out Skyridge (13-16) 9-0 in a 6A Super Regional Best-of-3 playoff series, clinching the series. The Pioneers secured early control with three runs in the first inning and added another three in the third and sixth innings. Abbi Harroun struck out 12 batters for Lehi, while Brynlee Cook drove in three runs. Skyridge struggled offensively, managing only five hits throughout the game.

In a 6A Super Regional matchup, Davis (22-6) beat Copper Hills (10-15) with a final score of 10-5 to sweep the best-of-three series. Riley Jaques went 2 for 4, hitting a home run and driving in four runs, while Serena Roth earned the win with five strikeouts. The Darts scored in five of the seven innings, solidifying their position with a strong four-run sixth inning.

Westlake (19-7) overpowered Farmington (13-11) in a 6A Super Regional playoff matchup, winning 14-2 to complete a series sweep. Brilynn Attebery led the Thunder, hitting 1 home run and collecting 3 RBIs, while Ryan Pead contributed significantly with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs. Westlake scored consistently, opening with 3 runs in the first inning and capping the victory with a 3-run fifth inning. Sophia Strong was a bright spot for Farmington, hitting a solo home run in the second inning.

Riverton (24-4) secured a decisive 15-0 victory over Layton (4-21) in Game 2 of the 6A Super Regional, sweeping the series. Grace Leary went 4 for 5, driving in five runs, while Camryn O’Farrell added a home run and four RBIs. Layton failed to score as Riverton posted runs in each of the first four innings.

Pleasant Grove (22-6) surged in the third and fourth innings to secure a 13-3 victory, sweeping their series against Lone Peak (6-17) in the 6A Super Regionals. The Vikings scored two runs in the second, five in the third, and six in the fourth, highlighted by performances from Mary Severe and Maya Pawelek, who both contributed with two RBIs each. Lone Peak managed three runs in the final inning but fell short, committing three errors compared to Pleasant Grove’s flawless defense.

5A Playoffs

Bountiful (25-4) overcame an early scoring drought to win 7-4 against Hunter (9-14) in a nonregion game, securing the series sweep. Bountiful took an early lead with two runs in the first two innings and then surged with four runs in the fourth inning. Hunter responded with four runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a Game 2 loss. Ella Miller stood out at the plate for Bountiful, going 4 for 5.

West Jordan (18-3) surged late to secure a 13-3 win over Viewmont (10-16) in a decisive 5A Super Regional game, sweeping the series in two games. After trailing 3-1 in the first inning, West Jordan exploded for six runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning to seal the victory. Viewmont recorded eight hits but committed four errors, while West Jordan had 14 hits without errors.

Clearfield (17-10) forced a deciding Game 3 in the 5A playoffs by beating Olympus 17-1 in a dominant display during their Super Regional matchup. Tied at 1-1 after the first inning, Clearfield took the lead with nine runs in the third inning and kept the pressure on with additional runs in the later innings. Jenna Lloyd led the pitching for the Falcons, striking out seven, while Lilly Lara and Abbie Hale contributed crucial hits including a triple and additional RBIs to secure the win.

Salem Hills (23-4) clinched their Super Regional series against Wasatch (10-20) with a dominant 10-0 win. Keyana Murray impressed with six strikeouts, while Emmery Wilson went 2 for 3 with an RBI. The SkyHawks broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning and added four more in the sixth, sealing their place in the next round of the 5A Playoffs.

Taylorsville (18-8) beat Spanish Fork (16-13) with a decisive 10-3 victory in the 5A playoffs, securing a sweep in the Super Regional best-of-three series. Aleya Wegner went 2 for 3 at the plate with a three-run homer in the fifth inning, contributing significantly to the home team’s five-run surge. Spanish Fork opened the scoring with a run in the first inning, but Taylorsville’s three-run third inning set the stage for its commanding finish.

Lucy Griffin hit two home runs and drove in four runs as Box Elder (25-3) won 9-5 against Bonneville (9-17) in a 5A regional playoff game, completing a series sweep. Box Elder opened with a two-run first inning and added four runs in the third to build a strong lead. Bonneville tried to rally late, scoring twice in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Springville (18-6) defeated Cedar Valley (17-12) in a 5A Super Regionals playoff series Game 1, winning 16-6. The Red Devils displayed a commanding offensive performance with a crucial nine-run outburst in the third inning. Cedar Valley managed to score four runs in the second but couldn’t sustain its momentum to close the gap. Brooklynn Richardson went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for the Red Devils, while Cedar Valley’s Eva Okusi went 1 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Springville will aim to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Olympus (20-3) triumphed over Clearfield (17-10) with a narrow 2-1 victory in a decisive 5A Super Regional series game. The defining moment came in the third inning when Jocelyn Stern hit a triple, driving in a run, followed by a crucial RBI from Allisson Robles that secured the lead. Despite a last-inning run by Clearfield, Olympus held on for the win, thanks to three strikeouts by Charlie Turner.

Maple Mountain (19-8) staged a dramatic comeback in a nonregion 5A Playoffs game, defeating Cyprus (15-12) with a 12-11 win following a late-game surge. The Golden Eagles were down early, trailing 10-5 by the end of the third inning but scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to overtake the Pirates. Taylee Robinson powered the win with a key home run and 2 RBIs, while Gracie Jensen went 2 for 4, adding a crucial two-run homer in the decisive seventh inning. This victory allowed Maple Mountain to sweep the series.

Springville (19-6) clinched the series, winning 17-4 to sweep Cedar Valley (17-13) in the 5A Super Regional. Springville’s offensive outburst included two home runs by Allyx Haveron, driving in four runs. Cedar Valley’s Alexis Jenson went 1 for 3 with a double, and Danica Everts drove in two runs. Springville scored consistently across the innings with a decisive eight-run fourth inning to seal the victory.