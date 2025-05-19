Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun in action during Game 1 of a second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington.

Jakob Chychrun joined the NHL’s 20-goal club this season — a group that includes just 65 other defensemen over the league’s 108-year history. He credits his faith as a major factor in his success.

As reported by Washington Capitals beat reporter Sammi Silber, Chychrun and some of his teammates held chapels and Bible studies together throughout the season. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren organized them through a religious leader that he knows.

All were welcome to participate in the voluntary get-togethers.

Anthony Beauvillier, who joined the team just before the trade deadline, said it’s one of the tightest groups he’s played with. Having played for six teams in the last three years, that statement carries weight.

“Definitely one of the tightest, for sure,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of some really good locker rooms, and yeah, coming in at the start, I think I would say it’s a really tight group and one of the tightest I’ve been a part of, for sure.”

After barely scraping into the playoffs and getting swept in the first round in 2023-24, the Capitals flipped the narrative this year. They finished second in the league with 111 points in the regular season before getting eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinal.

What’s the role of Christianity in the NHL?

A number of NHL players are outspoken about their respective faiths, including many Christians.

Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attends Sunday worship services when he can — including, at times, on the road.

“Honestly, it’s great,” he told the Deseret News of his experience as a Christian in the NHL. “The guys are super understanding of my morals and my standards and they respect them. I’m just another guy. I think that I can be a bit of a beacon of light for some people that need that.”

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin frequently talks about his faith, which he claims as his source of motivation.

“It isn’t for my own fame. It isn’t to build my career. It’s for God. It’s for his glory. It’s to be a light in a dark room. ... It’s all for his glory,” he told Sports Spectrum in 2023.

Utah Mammoth goaltender Jaxson Stauber has “Isaiah 26:4″ painted on the back of his mask.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” says the verse in the English Standard Version of the Bible, Stauber’s preferred edition.

“It just reminds me to keep my trust in Him and everything will work out,” he told the Deseret News in December.

Hockey Ministries International works with professional, junior and collegiate hockey teams around the world to provide support and resources for Christian players. Many teams have chaplains, organized by HMI, who run regular nondenominational spiritual meetings.

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill, who speaks openly about his Christianity, is on HMI‘s board of directors. It runs with the help of more than 900 volunteers to cover 41 leagues.

They also post regular feature interviews with Christians in the hockey world, including players, coaches and executives.