Spencer Johnson’s first year of professional basketball just ended with a bang.

The former BYU star, who is now playing overseas in England, was part of the Leicester Riders squad that won the British Super League playoff championship on Sunday.

The Riders thumped rival Newcastle 105-74 at London’s O2 Arena to earn their 20th trophy in club history.

“Built to win. Love this team. Go Riders!” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post following the championship game.

In the championship final, Johnson contributed 12 points, five rebounds and a game-high seven assists across 33 minutes of action.

Johnson averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in five Leicester playoff contests.

During the regular season, the American Fork product posted averages of 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Johnson appeared in 120 games at BYU, making 56 starts and averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 rebounds during his career.

His best campaign came as a junior in 2022-23, where he scored 11.1 points with 1.6 steals per game, shot 50.8% from the field and hit 46.1% of his 3-pointers.