Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Arizona State during the first half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta.

After the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff, an expected change is reportedly coming this year.

Last year, the top four seeds — and a first-round bye — were awarded to the top four conference champions in the CFP rankings.

This season, teams will be seeded according to their final spot in the CFP selection committee’s rankings, multiple national outlets reported Thursday afternoon.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger was first to report that there was a unanimous vote from CFP executives to make the change.

During the 2024 season, the top four seeds went to four conference champions in No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten), No. 2 Georgia (SEC), No. 3 Boise State (Mountain West Conference) and No. 4 Arizona State (Big 12).

The fifth conference champion to earn an automatic bid was SMU (ACC), which was given the No. 11 seed.

For the 2025 season, the top four teams in the final CFP rankings will receive the top four seeds and a first-round bye, regardless of whether they are conference champions or not, though there will still be automatic bids for the top five conference champions, according to The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

During the 2024 season, the first under the 12-team format, all four teams that earned a first-round bye lost their first game during the CFP quarterfinals.

The new format will allow independent Notre Dame to earn a top-four seed and a first-round bye, despite not being in a conference, per ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

There was also a financial compromise that came along with the decision, according to Dellenger and Vannini — the top four-highest ranked conference champions will still receive additional revenue, an $8 million distribution, even if they’re not seeded in the top four.

Here’s how it works: Each team that reaches the CFP will receive $4 million, as well as another $4 million if they reach the quarterfinals, Vannini explained.

As part of the agreement under the new seeding format, though, the top-four conference champions would receive the $8 million distributed to teams that reach the quarterfinals, no matter if they reach that round or not, according to Vannini.

The format for the 2026 College Football Playoff has yet to be determined, Vannini reported.