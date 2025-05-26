This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz are going into draft day with a total of four 2025 picks (the 5th, 21st, 43rd and 53rd). But just because they have four picks, doesn’t mean that they’ll use them all.

The Jazz haven’t had a top-five pick in the draft since 2014, when they selected Dante Exum with the fifth overall pick. They’re obviously hoping to get a player this time around that pans out better than Exum, but because this draft is top heavy with talent, they shouldn’t have a problem.

Offers will obviously be coming in from teams looking to move up, but I think it’s more likely that the Jazz keep the No. 5 pick. After that, I’m not so sure.

The Jazz will be weighing all their options with all four picks and especially with picks 21, 43 and 53. While there are players that will be available in the 20s that are intriguing, the Jazz could look to trade that pick with one of their second-rounders or even a future pick in order to be one of the teams that moves up on draft night.

The Jazz have four non-guaranteed players on the current roster that they could easily waive to make room for all four picks. They also have two two-way contract slots open, so there’s no shortage of room on the roster for players, but there will be a weighing of what is more important and valuable once offers start to become available.

Considering the playing time that will be taken up by all of the young players already on the Jazz roster, plus potentially two incoming first-round picks, it’s kind of hard to imagine the Jazz making all four selections.

Multiple league sources have indicated that the Jazz are willing to hear offers and make deals when it comes to picks, so there is a part of me that expects a little bit of movement.

“I love Utah. I see myself, when I retire from my basketball career, going back to Utah, having a house over there, somewhere next to Travis Hansen in the mountains. I see myself living there after my career.” — former BYU star Egor Demin

