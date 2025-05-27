Standout sophomores Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith star on the EA SPORTS "College Football 26" covers.

EA Sports released two covers for its upcoming “College Football 26” video game on Tuesday.

The standard edition cover features sophomore wide receivers Ryan Williams from Alabama and Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State.

The deluxe edition features Williams and Smith with a mix of other current college players, coaches, mascots, fans and former stars.

“With College Football 26, we’re celebrating our sophomore season with two generational sophomore wide receivers on the cover and we can’t wait for the world to experience even more heart and authenticity across athletes, stadiums, coaches and fans,” said Evan Dexter, EA Sports College Football’s vice president of franchise strategy and marketing, in a statement.

The game’s official reveal trailer will be released Thursday morning.

The deluxe edition cover for “College Football 26″ is packed full of familiar faces, as well as up-and-coming young players.

Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush and Denard Robinson return to the game’s cover for the new edition. All three were former cover athletes — Bush for NCAA 07, Tebow for NCAA 11 and Robinson for NCAA 14, which was the final installment of the game until it was rebooted last year.

Seven coaches made the “College Football 26″ deluxe edition cover: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Penn State’s James Franklin, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, ASU’s Kenny Dillingham, Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

In addition to Williams and Smith, the following current players made the deluxe edition cover:

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love

Penn State running back Nick Singleton

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt

South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood

Both BYU and Utah football played a role in the deluxe cover of “College Football 25,” but the Utes and Cougars were snubbed from this year’s cover.

BYU finished last season ranked No. 13 on the AP Top 25. Of the teams featured on the deluxe edition of the new game’s cover, BYU outranked Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Michigan and Clemson.

Last year, the “College Football 25″ cover sparked an online argument between BYU and Utah fans.

A BYU helmet made the cover, but it initially seemed that Utah didn’t make the cut.

However, fans later spotted a Utah player emerging from the shadows in an extended version of the cover.

“College Football 26″ is available now for pre-order and will be released on July 10.