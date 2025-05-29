Utah defenseman Nick DeSimone tries to get control of the puck during game against Winnipeg at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Thursday he signed a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $800,000.

Nick DeSimone arrived in Utah with nothing but a suitcase full of summer clothing — in January.

It’s not that he expected warm weather, he just didn’t expect to get waived during the New Jersey Devils’ California road trip. But that’s what happened.

He eventually got everything in order, both on and off the ice. He tallied an assist in his Utah debut, and he only got better from there. It didn’t take him long to earn the coaching staff’s trust with his steady defensive play and occasional offensive contributions.

It paid off on Thursday as he signed a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $800,000.

“We are very pleased to have Nick return to the Mammoth,” said general manager Bill Armstrong in a press release. “Nick adds a veteran presence to our blue line and is a good role model for our young team. He skates well, competes hard, and moves the puck effectively. We are excited to have him on our roster.”

Related 6 Utah Mammoth goal song suggestions

DeSimone totaled a goal and six points in 20 games last season, increasing his career totals to three goals and 13 points in 58 games at the NHL level.

The signing comes a day after the Mammoth locked up Russian prospects Dmitry Simashev and Daniil But. At this time last year, they didn’t have a single NHL defenseman signed. Now, their biggest issue will be finding enough playing time for everyone — unless injuries strike again, of course.

When similar ice-time shortages arose last year, DeSimone had no issue sitting out. He wore a permanent smile and continued to work hard. That makes him valuable in the sense that if Utah needs to make tough decisions regarding his role, they know he won’t complain.