Kevin Hashimoto, of Sandy, looks through Utah Mammoth hoodies in the team store after a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The team store inside the Delta Center will be closed from June 2-8 as Smith Entertainment Group transitions team store operations to Fanatics.

SEG announced Friday that it has entered into a “long-term” partnership with Fanatics, which will include newly designed e-commerce platforms for the Utah Mammoth and the Utah Jazz, as well as an updated in-venue shopping experience at the Delta Center team stores, which will eventually feature RFID checkout.

Related Utah Mammoth extend Nick DeSimone

The two companies will also work together to build a new flagship store that is “redesigned to reflect a modern, immersive environment that showcases Utah’s rich cultural identity and sports legacy, and set a new standard for sports retail,” according to a press release.

The Jazz will have a new team store website, www.JazzTeamStore.com. The Mammoth team store site, www.Shop.NHL.com/Utah-Mammoth, will continue to be run through the NHL’s league-wide shop, which is powered by Fanatics.

Fanatics is the official jersey manufacturer of the NHL for both retail and on-ice jerseys. The company also makes retail NBA jerseys. The Mammoth are the fourth NHL team to partner with Fanatics, while the Jazz are the 12th NBA team to do so.

Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-owners of the Utah Mammoth and Smith Entertainment Group, are joined by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they pose with jerseys after a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Beginning as early as August, fans will be able to purchase from an expanded collection of Mammoth and Jazz merchandise, ranging from apparel to collectibles, manufactured by a wide range of companies. Fanatics is also developing a number of Utah-inspired collections to “celebrate the state and resonate with fans.”

“Fanatics is a global leader in sports apparel design, manufacturing and merchandising, and we are thrilled to leverage their expertise to offer fans a completely reimagined, tech-forward shopping experience across all retail touch points,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for SEG. “As we continue to invest in the fan experience at Delta Center and beyond, our retail strategy plays a key role in pushing boundaries and redefining how fans connect with our teams for years to come.”