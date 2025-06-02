Bryson DeChambeau waves after making a putt on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

Top golfer Bryson DeChambeau recently got a taste of the Beehive State — and at least five different energy drinks.

In a YouTube Short uploaded on Monday, DeChambeau is shown visiting a golf course, mountain range and the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah while promoting his partnership with an energy drink brand.

DeChambeau, who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022 but remains a frontrunner at most major tournaments, shared photos from the same trip on Instagram, describing his Utah adventures as “side quests.”

Sportskeeda previously reported that DeChambeau was at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah, on May 21.

He arrived at the course in a helicopter and then played a round of golf, the article said.

The helicopter stunt in Provo helps explain why DeChambeau is nearly as well known for his viral adventures as he is for his golf.

DeChambeau has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, where he regularly shares collaborations with other sports stars and YouTubers.

One of his most-viewed videos features President Donald Trump, whom he plays golf with regularly.

DeChambeau shouted out another YouTube creator with Utah ties in a short video shared about two weeks ago.

The video references the end of the “Outdoor Boys” channel, which was run by Luke Nichols, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who went to BYU, as the Deseret News previously reported.

DeChambeau’s video about “Outdoor Boys” shows him watching Nichols describe his decision to shut down the channel.

“When you thought losing a major was hard enough...,” DeChambeau’s video said, referring to his failure to close at the PGA Championship last month.

DeChambeau ultimately finished in a tie for second place.

DeChambeau will have another shot at securing his third major title at the U.S. Open later this month.

He won that event last year and in 2020.