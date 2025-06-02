John Brenkus arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Brenkus, the Emmy-winning creator and host of “Sport Science," died Saturday, May 31.

The family of John Brenkus, the Emmy-winning creator and host of “Sport Science” who died Saturday, is urging people battling depression to get help.

A statement posted on his social media page this past Saturday said the 54-year-old Brenkus “lost his fight” with depression.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus had passed away,” the statement read. “John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning ‘Sport Science,’ had been battling depression.

“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

“Sport Science” first aired on Fox Sports Net in 2007 and later moved to ESPN. Brenkus hosted nearly 1,800 segments explaining how and why things in the sports world were possible. He covered topics ranging from how much force NFL players create in a tackle, to what makes NBA star Steph Curry so good to how competitive eater Joey Chestnut is physically able to put down so many hot dogs, according to USA Today.

Gillette enlisted top NFL players and John Brenkus of "Sport Science" for a new campaign highlighting the importance of precision in football and shaving. | Business Wire

Brenkus had been open about his battle with his mental health issues. In a segment in 2023, he talked to former NFL star and ESPN colleague Marcellus Wiley about his depression. He said that when he was living in Park City, Utah, after selling his company and “Sport Science,” he felt isolated and spiraled into a “deep, deep depression,” per NBC News.

“I was flat-out suicidal,” Brenkus said. “So much so, I had a noose tied around my neck. I was ready to do it.”

Brenkus credited his dog, Zepplin, with saving him by tugging on his jeans and pulling him out of his “suicidal funk.” He then explained seeing multiple psychologists and psychiatrists trying to receive help, until one doctor in Virginia helped him find the “right path,” per NBC.

“I have never been depressed since, a day in my life, from that moment forward,” Brenkus said at the time.

“RIP John Brenkus,” Wiley posted on X with praying hands and heart emojis.

People throughout the sports world shared their favorite “Sports Science” moments on social media, offered condolences to Brenkus’ family and joined them in encouraging people struggling with depression to seek help.

“I counted myself out.” I am in tears listening to JohnBrenkus speak about his suicide attempt two years ago. Mental health is something you always have to work on. Men need to keep talking to save lives. We will in your honor @johnbrenkus_. Please call/text 988 for help now,’ wrote Brando Saho, who interviews athletes and celebrities on The Mental Game podcast.

“Devastated to hear the news of JohnBrenkus’ death. He was a visionary. His family’s decision to share that John died from battling depression should not be taken lightly. They are heroes for being open about it and the hope is that the acknowledgment will save others," Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter and analyst posted on X.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted on X, “Prayers up for JohnBrenkus and his family,“ with the praying hands emoji.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org.